Rosetta Stone Wins Language Learning App of the Year

Rosetta Stone's bite-sized lessons help students dive in and experience success with their new language right away. They hear accurate pronunciation from native speakers, are immersed through real-world scenarios, and can practice in a safe space through fun and interactive activities. With Rosetta Stone, learners experience the joy of being able to communicate and make deeper connections across language barriers.

An accessible, inspiring learning experience

The Rosetta Stone mobile app provides learners with a robust collection of speaking-focused lessons that are available anytime, anywhere on iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Rosetta Stone's TruAccent® technology leverages machine learning and evaluates pronunciation in real time, offering interactive opportunities to build language skills in the app. Rosetta Stone's Dynamic Immersion® learning method uses deeply engaging, real-world scenarios that guide learners toward fluency. Additionally, students can tap into the Phrasebook feature to learn common expressions pronounced by a native speaker and access an entire library of audio lessons.

"Learning a new language creates a world of opportunities for people seeking to cultivate their communication skills, participate in a global economy and meaningfully connect with different cultures," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "We are thrilled that the EdTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the Rosetta Stone app as an effective tool to build fluency and create strong relationships with people through the power of language."

"There are countless reasons why people learn new languages. Whether you practice for a day, a month or years, having a language goal—and a weekly routine to hold yourself accountable—goes a long way when learning to speak a new language well," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Rosetta Stone's mobile app fits any schedule, allows users to take a 10-minute lesson anywhere—online or off—and never leaves your side. We are pleased to award Rosetta Stone with our Language Learning App of the Year award."

Immerse yourself in a new language today by downloading the Rosetta Stone mobile app for free.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone is dedicated to changing people's lives through the power of language education. The company's innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone uses advanced digital technology to help all types of learners read, write and speak 24 languages. Rosetta Stone joined the IXL Learning family of brands in 2021.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

Eric Bates

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning

Related Links

ixl.com

