Rossum, leading intelligent document processing provider, appoints Elena Melnikova as its first CMO.

Former Talkwalker executive joins Rossum to lead global marketing efforts

around the company's IDP offering.

LONDON and PRAGUE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossum , the pioneer in cloud-native Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), today announced the appointment of Elena Melnikova as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Elena will be the driving force behind Rossum's marketing strategy. Prioritizing the benefits of AI-enabled document processing, which includes minimizing manual data entry, automating workflows, and identifying data insights to drive consumer adoption. Proving the company's commitment to a customer-first approach by employing strategy product development to drive growth and innovation in its industry.

"We are excited to be bringing onboard a strategic leader with Elena, who has a proven track record and the expertise to impact across all levels of the company," said Tomas Gogar, CEO and co-founder of Rossum. "This latest executive hire is part of Rossum's commitment to fortifying its industry leading position. Building a powerful team that will scale with increasing market demand. Delivering integrated marketing strategies, she will be instrumental in how we gain and leverage insight from the voice of the customer, to drive company growth and increase our market share."

Elena comes to Rossum from Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence company. As one of the first marketing hires at Talkwalker, during her 8 years tenure there she built a marketing organization from the ground up, and scaled it across the Americas, EMEA, and JAPAC. She turned marketing into a revenue engine by successfully implementing data-driven strategies around demand generation, field and product marketing, corporate communications, and branding. Prior to that, she worked as a marketing strategy advisor for Deloitte and held multiple marketing and analytics roles in the venture capital, automotive, and government sectors.

"As Rossum's first CMO, I'm excited to build out a high performing marketing team and demand generation engine, while seeing an incredible opportunity to evolve the company's go-to-market strategy," said Melnikova. "I'm impressed by Rossum's superior and innovative technology and how it solves the frustration of dealing with paperwork. Saving people from having to perform repetitive, mundane, and low-value work."

For additional details on Rossum's leadership, achievements, and customer impact, please visit www.rossum.ai/about-us/ .

About Rossum

Rossum is a market leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solution combining the industry's most advanced data extraction capabilities with a complete low-code platform that automates significant amounts of manual work across a company's document processing workflow. Hundreds of organizations across a wide range of sizes and industries including Bosch, HelloFresh, Morton Salt, and The Master Trust Bank of Japan use Rossum to reduce manual effort, improve turnaround times, and eliminate errors. Learn more at www.rossum.ai .

