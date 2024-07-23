Rotary Releases Patent-Pending LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary®, part of Vehicle Service Group™ (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table. The LT35A provides automotive service and repair shops with new levels of flexibility, functionality and safety by easily lifting EV batteries and other heavy components like engines and transmissions.

Rotary's new LT35A lifting table is the latest in a long line of advanced tools designed to help technicians work more efficiently and drive more revenue for their shop. With a 3,500 lb. capacity, the LT35A is highly maneuverable and offers side-to-side tilt alignment with fore and aft tilt adjustments while under load. The platform can also be adjusted to fine-tune positioning with swivel locks on both sides for additional safety.

"At Rotary, our core focus on "Serving the Shop" revolves around securing vehicle service for the future. The LT35A is a valuable asset for shops looking to future-proof their operations as it surpasses capacities for emerging EV batteries and other substantial components such as engines and powertrains," said John Uhl, Director of Product Management for Rotary. "This lifting table easily handles heavy parts while providing enhanced versatility and strength that technicians can rely on."

The LT35A runs on shop air-hydraulic operation, so electrical power is not needed to use the table. Its pushbutton pendant control offers easy and comfortable use while providing the technician the ability to move around and have a clear view of the workspace. For steady positioning, the table is secured with air-released mechanical locks and 360° "low friction" casters on each wheel.

The LT35A can also be easily paired with Rotary's new, patent-pending RT30 repair table to create multiple workstations without the need for extra lift tables. The 3,000 lb. capacity RT30 mounts on top of the LT35A, serving as a fixture to support the removal of heavy components. It can also be lowered to its legs to serve as a repair table, freeing the LT35A to be used for other jobs.

"As the most trusted name in shop service equipment and a longtime leader in providing independent repair shops and OEM dealerships with the solutions they need to maximize productivity, we're proud to offer the LT35A and RT30," Uhl said. "These products reflect our ongoing commitment to developing reliable equipment that is designed to serve the shop."

For more information on the new Rotary LT35A Air-Hydraulic Lifting Table, visit rotarylift.com/product/lt35a.

About Rotary:

In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and ushered in a new era in vehicle service with the 'Rotary' name. Nearly a century later, Rotary has grown to become the world leader in vehicle service and repair shop productivity with global operations extending from our headquarters in Madison, Indiana, throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. Rotary is committed to 'Serving the Shop' and has purposefully designed equipment to work seamlessly to support shops in the safest, fastest and most efficient way. Rotary offers solutions for vehicle lifting, wheel service, diagnostics and calibration, alignment, A/C service and more – supported by world-class training and customer service and backed by the most comprehensive national distribution and service network. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products segment. For more information, visit RotarySolutions.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind: our customer. For more information, visit vsgdover.com .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of approximately 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

