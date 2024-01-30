Rotary Releases Revolutionary, Patent-Pending, All-Vehicle Lift Arms

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary®, part of Vehicle Service Group™ (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of its new, patent-pending All-Vehicle (AV) lift arms. The arms are a breakthrough innovation designed to make it easier for automotive service professionals to correctly spot and lift nearly any vehicle make and model – including next generation electric vehicles (EVs) – using a single lift.

As vehicle designs have continued to evolve in recent years, selecting the right lift equipment is becoming more of a challenge for automotive service professionals. As a result, automotive service shops have had to utilize multiple types of lifts to provide full service or offer limited service on some vehicles due to space constraints.

The new Rotary AV lift arms allow for maximum reach and retraction to properly lift all vehicles within the rated lift capacity using OEM recommended pick up points. Both large and small shops can now easily lift EVs, imports and luxury vehicles without having to turn business away because of the inability to properly lift specific models.

"Whether retrofitting an existing Rotary SPOA10 series lift or installing a next-generation lift system with the AV arms, shops will have the only automotive two-post lift they'll ever need," said Jason Matthews, Director of Product Management for Rotary.

The AV lift's unique arm design eliminates the need to re-spot vehicles to properly reach OEM recommended pick up points. Its launch is yet another way in which Rotary is 'Serving the Shop' by helping owners and technicians run their repair operations more efficiently and maximize labor time and cost savings.

Among the numerous benefits the new AV lift arms bring to the automotive service space are:

Full clearance on EVs for easy battery removal and service

The shortest arm retraction in the industry by up to 9 inches (ideal for EVs, SUVs and unibodies in addition to standard vehicles)

Easier vehicle spotting with a 30% larger pickup range than conventional two-stage lifts

The lowest profile arms for a two-post lift in the industry, designed for working on low profile vehicles without interference

"The anticipated surge in EV adoption underscores the importance of future-proofing automotive service shops," Matthews added. "The new AV arms are doing that and more by helping shops prepare to service more vehicles, optimize operations and increase profits."

For more information about Rotary's AV arms, please visit rotarylift.com/av-arms/.

