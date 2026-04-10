Roth Staffing Companies Earns Prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award

ORANGE, Calif., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces award, ranking #3 in the category of companies with 500-999 employees.

Roth Staffing coworkers emphasize teamwork and a focus on enlivening the company Purpose, "To make life better for the people we serve."

The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures. This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement. USA TODAY showcased the winners online and at the National Awards Summit in Las Vegas.

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.

"Being named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces Award winner is a powerful reflection of the culture we work hard to build every day," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "At Roth Staffing, we are deeply committed to creating a workplace where our coworkers feel valued, cared for, and empowered personally and professionally. I'm grateful to our teams for living our company values and enlivening our Purpose, 'To make life better for the people we serve,' every day."

"Earning a USA TODAY Top Workplaces award is a testament to an organization's credibility and commitment to a people-first culture," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This award, driven by real employee feedback, is more than just a recognition — it's proof that your employees believe in the organization and its leadership. Job seekers and customers look for this trusted badge of credibility and excellence. It signals a company that values its people, and that kind of culture resonates in today's competitive market."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies