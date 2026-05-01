Roth Staffing Companies Named as One of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Denver

ORANGE, Calif., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Denver Business Journal (DBJ) named Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Denver, this year ranking #3 in the Medium Company category. The winners were announced at their awards celebration event on April 30, 2026. The DBJ's list recognizes 80 companies in the Denver area.

Roth Staffing's Denver team celebrates earning a Best Place to Work “W” at the Denver Best Places to Work awards event, embracing the event’s sports themed atmosphere.

The DBJ teamed up with Quantum Workplace to identify the region's Best Places to Work and the 80 companies are from across the Denver metropolitan area. Members of the public no innated companies and employees are the nominated organizations completed an online survey by Quantum Workplace. This survey assesses the realities of working at each company using factors such as compensation and benefits as well as cultural markers such as trust in senior leadership.

"Being named a Best Place to Work for 2026 is an honor and a reflection of the dedicated coworkers who make up our Denver team," said Ryan McCray, Market Vice President of Roth Staffing Companies. "This group brings incredible energy, heart, and excellence to everything they do, enlivening our company's Mission, Vision, Values, Purpose and Promise —both at work and within the Denver community they call home — by showing up for one another, celebrating shared successes, and remaining committed to helping people find meaningful work while supporting our clients' success. This recognition reinforces our commitment to creating a culture where our coworkers feel valued, supported, and empowered every day. We're grateful for the honor and look forward to celebrating together!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies