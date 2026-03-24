ROTH STAFFING COMPANIES NAMED TO CLEARLYRATED'S 2026 BEST STAFFING FIRMS FOR WOMEN LIST

Winning firms have proven their commitment to equity and advancement for their female-identifying employees.

ORANGE, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies, a leading staffing firm, announced today that they have qualified for the 2026 Best Staffing Firms for Women list for providing an exceptional experience for the women in their company. ClearlyRated's Best Staffing Firms for Women winners have proven to be industry leaders in gender equity and advancement. To qualify for inclusion on the Best Staffing Firms for Women list, a firm must invite feedback from 100% of their internal staff on the overall experience of working at the firm. Further, women must comprise at least 47% of the workforce, rate the firm highly, and be highly represented in leadership roles.

Roth Staffing coworkers meet up to volunteer at a local food bank, helping to fulfill the company Promise, "To make life better for the people we serve."

Fewer than 0.1% of staffing firms in the United States and Canada qualified to earn the Best Staffing Firms for Women designation, making this a prestigious recognition for staffing firms seeking to hire and retain top internal talent.

"At Roth Staffing, we believe that creating opportunities for women to lead, grow, and shape the future of our organization is not just the right thing to do — it's essential to who we are," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being named to the Best Staffing Firms for Women list is a truly meaningful honor because it reflects the experiences of our own talented coworkers. I'm incredibly proud of the inclusive culture we've built together and remain committed to ensuring everyone at Roth Staffing has the support and resources they need to thrive."

"I'm proud to recognize the companies honored on this year's Best Staffing Firms for Women list," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "During Women's History Month, it's especially meaningful to spotlight organizations that are actively investing in the success and advancement of women in the workplace. While the industry continues to navigate challenges such as pay equity and leadership representation, these firms are setting a powerful example by creating supportive environments where women can thrive and grow. Congratulations to each of these organizations, and thank you for your continued dedication to building a more equitable future for the workforce."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated's online survey platform helps firms utilize the Net Promoter® Score methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies