Roth Staffing Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing Companies is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the eleventh year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Roth Staffing. This year, 97% of employees said it's a Great Place To Work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

Roth Staffing coworkers in Baltimore, MD recently got together to volunteer at a local food pantry. These events are just one of the many ways coworkers connect with each other, give back to the community, and strengthen the company's Purpose: "To make life better for the people we serve."

"Receiving the Great Place To Work Certification for the eleventh year in a row is an incredible honor," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our commitment to building a culture of trust, belonging, and shared success has been at the heart of Roth Staffing since the beginning. We're deeply grateful for our teams and remain committed to creating an environment where coworkers know they can count on each other and work together to bring our company purpose to life."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Roth Staffing stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

