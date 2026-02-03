ROTH STAFFING WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2026 BEST OF STAFFING EMPLOYEE AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Winning firms earn superior marks for employee experience and DEI efforts.

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roth Staffing , a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Employee Award for providing an exceptional experience for their employees. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their employees. Employees of winning firms report a superior employee experience and firm commitment to DEI. On average, employees of winning agencies are over 1.7 times less likely to be dissatisfied with their staffing firm compared to those working at non-winning agencies.

Volunteering as a group is just one of the ways coworkers at Roth Staffing Companies give back and enliven the company's Purpose: "To make life better for the people we serve."

Roth Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 80.2% of their internal employees.

Roth Staffing received a Net Promoter ® Score of 75.9%, which exceeds the 50% global NPS standard for an "excellent" experience rating.

"Receiving ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Employee award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our own coworkers," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Creating a workplace where every person feels valued, supported, and celebrated is fundamental to our success. Our teams bring our company values and Purpose to life each day, and this recognition is a testament to their resilience and commitment to one another. I'm incredibly proud of the culture we've built together."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Staffing award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across the United States. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

