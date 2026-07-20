Rothera Selects Connamara Systems to Build Innovative Reference Management System for Event Contracts

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connamara Systems, a leading provider of capital markets technology and custom software solutions, announced today that Rothera, a CFTC-regulated event contract market, has engaged Connamara Systems to accelerate the buildout of key infrastructure for event contract instrument management. This supports Rothera's continued expansion following its successful May launch with a set of products tied to the Core PCE Price Index, US Weekly Jobless Claims, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rothera logo

Founded as a joint venture between Robinhood and Susquehanna International Group, Rothera serves FCMs and institutional customers. By empowering traders to take positions on the events that shape our world, Rothera's .platform harnesses the scale and power of financial markets to deliver timely, unique, and effective information discovery for leaders and decision-makers to ask and answer their most important questions.

Rothera enables participants to trade regulated swap event contracts spanning sports, geopolitics, macroeconomics, enterprise information discovery, and public policy. Rather than competing with FCMs, Rothera provides a regulated exchange and clearing infrastructure for financial intermediaries and institutional customers.

Rothera selected Connamara for its deep engineering experience in building custom financial markets software. Connamara Systems and Rothera will collaborate closely to expand the data platform with additional capabilities and functionality supporting the next phase of the firm's rapid growth.

Mike Gatny, President and COO of Connamara, commented:

"Event contract markets are rapidly evolving into a risk management tool for institutions, and Rothera has demonstrated incredible momentum since their successful launch. In a regulated environment, certainty of delivery and technical excellence are paramount. This partnership underscores Connamara's commitment to deploying our deep capital markets expertise to build the secure, high-performance, and scalable technology infrastructure that will shape the future of capital markets."

Ian Grieves, Chief Product Officer of Rothera, commented:

"With under five months to launch, we needed a reliable technology partner that could deliver a robust, performant system on an aggressive timeline. With Connamara's help we successfully launched RIMS, Rothera's reference data management system, designed to structure and manage thousands of event contracts. This system supports efficient customer integrations and our ability to scale to tens of thousands of listed contracts."

About Connamara Systems

Founded in 1998, Connamara Systems is a leading custom software development company delivering innovative solutions to the global financial industry. With deep roots in the capital markets and a rich understanding of trading and market structure, Connamara combines certainty of delivery with the highest possible quality to meet the complex needs of its clients. www.connamara.com.

About Rothera

Rothera is a US-based, CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse built for event contract markets. Designed as a neutral marketplace, Rothera provides institutional-grade trading and clearing infrastructure for futures commissions merchants, intermediaries, market makers and other firms. Rothera is led by a team with decades of experience in building and managing institutional trading venues, and was founded as a joint venture between Robinhood and Susquehanna International Group. The company is committed to advancing responsible growth of event markets through reliable operations, robust controls, strict compliance standards, and transparent contracts that can help participants express views on future outcomes, understand market expectations, and manage event-driven risk. To learn more, visit www.rothera.io

SOURCE Connamara Systems