Rotorcraft Blade System Market size to increase by USD 592.91 million during 2023-2028| Development and induction of new-generation attack helicopters to drive the market growth- Technavio

The Rotorcraft Blade System Market size is expected to grow by USD 592.91 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 6.07% during the forecast period. Development and induction of new-generation attack helicopters to drive market growth. Attack helicopters play a crucial role in military operations, equipped with weaponry like autocannons, machine guns, rockets, and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). They serve to provide precise close air support for ground forces and effectively eliminate enemy armored units during armed conflicts. These helicopters are tailored for specific roles and are integral in various missions undertaken by the military.

Global Rotorcraft Blade System Market 2024-2028

Rotorcraft Blade System Market 2024 – 2028: Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the rotorcraft blade system market: Advanced Technologies Inc., Airbus SE, aircraftspruce, Carson Helicopters Inc., Ducommun Inc., Erickson Inc., General Electric Co., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Kaman Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Nordex SE, Robinson Helicopter Co. Inc., The Boeing Co., and Van Horn Aviation LLC

Rotorcraft Blade System Market is concentrated in nature.

Market to observe 5.92% YOY growth in 2024.

Rotorcraft Blade System Market 2024 – 2028: Market Dynamics:

Trend

Increasing use of Integrated Health and Usage Monitoring Systems (HUMS) in helicopters for component health monitoring.

HUMS focuses on main rotor track and balance monitoring, reducing correction time significantly from weeks to minimal test flights.

Enhanced data collection via HUMS facilitates predictive maintenance, preventing unscheduled part replacements.

Engine manufacturers developing sophisticated algorithms for better data gathering, Airbus Helicopters and Safran Electronic collaborating to offer HUMS services on non-equipped aircraft, likely boosting HUMS adoption and market growth.

Challenges

Budgetary constraints affecting rotorcraft programs' market potential due to increased overall development and production costs.

Unforeseen cost escalations or delivery delays linked to component-level R&D for modern turboshaft engines impact overall helicopter costs.

Continuous interruptions in the development cycle due to budgetary fall-outs is a substantial threat to the global rotorcraft blade system market, diminishing demand for new helicopters and hindering market growth forecasts.

Rotorcraft Blade System Market 2024 – 2028: Keg Segments:

The market is segmented by Application (Civil and Military), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth of the market will primarily be driven by the civil segment, which is expected to make a significant contribution during the forecast period. In civilian aviation, rotor blades hold significant importance by enabling helicopters to operate safely and effectively across various civilian applications. These applications encompass diverse mission profiles like search and rescue (SAR), humanitarian aid, disaster relief, peacekeeping support, and scientific operations. Civil helicopters are classified based on their load-carrying capacity, termed as lift platforms, and typically feature a conventional main rotor-tail rotor setup powered by rotorcraft engines with different output ranges.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

