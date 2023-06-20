Round 2, a Praesidian Capital Portfolio Company Hires Richard Barry, Former Toys "R" Us Executive as CEO and Matthew Lynn, Accomplished Financial Executive as CFO

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Round 2, a leading and innovative collectibles and toy platform company and portfolio company of Praesidian Capital, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Barry as Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Lynn as Chief Financial Officer. Tom Lowe, founder of Round 2 will be stepping into the role of Chairman and will work closely with Richard, Matthew, and the rest of the management team as the company continues to expand its market position and execute on growth strategies.

Round 2

Headquartered in South Bend, IN, and founded in 2007, Round 2, is renowned for its commitment to providing hobbyists with high-quality model kits, die cast collectibles and slot cars that capture the essence of classic cars and other iconic vehicles. The company has a portfolio of beloved brands and a highly dedicated customer base. Round 2 also offers expertly scaled farm and rodeo toys through its Big Country Toys division, headquartered in Arkansas.

Richard Barry brings decades of experience and expertise in the toy, kids, and entertainment space to Round 2 as its new CEO. Barry was previously the CEO of Tru Kids, parent of the Global Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us Brands and prior to that, was the Global Chief Merchandising Officer for Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us. "I am thrilled to join Round 2 and lead this dynamic platform company into its next phase of growth," stated Richard Barry. "Round 2 has built a loyal customer base of enthusiasts through its commitment to innovation, quality, design, and detail. Together with our talented teams, in Indiana and Arkansas we will continue to create and deliver exceptional products that capture the hearts of our loyal enthusiasts and kids worldwide."

Matthew Lynn joins Round 2 as CFO with more than 15 years of transaction and accounting advisory experience and most recently served as the CFO for REAL Services. Lynn expressed his excitement about joining Round 2, stating, "I am honored to be part of Round 2 and contribute to its financial success. I look forward to working closely with the team to drive strategic financial initiatives that support the company's continued growth and market presence."

"The addition of Richard and Matthew to the leadership team marks a new and exciting chapter for Round 2," added Tom Duffy, Praesidian Capital Partner. "Round 2 has clearly established itself as a leader in the collectibles and toy markets and we are excited and fortunate to be able to bring on two very talented and accomplished executives."

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Capital Founder, said "We are delighted to welcome Richard and Matthew to Round 2. Their combined leadership and industry expertise will be invaluable as Round 2 continues to innovate and deliver exceptional products to its customers."

About Round 2

Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana and founded in 2007, Round 2 designs and produces model kits, diecast models, slot cars and other hobby products. The Company owns several classic, well-known brands that have decades of legacy, and are loved by collectors including the long-running model kit and diecast brands, AMT, Polar Lights, Hawk, MPC, Lindberg and Auto World. Round 2 also has license agreements with iconic brands such as Johnny Lightning and Racing Champions, Star Wars, Star Trek and many major automotive and consumer products brands. In 2021, the company acquired Big Country Toys which designs and sells true to scale farm and rodeo toys for kids and collectors alike. The company distributes its products through a network of retail partners and through its direct-to-consumer websites, www.autoworldstore.com, www.bigcountrytoys.com. For more information, visit www.round2corp.com

About Praesidian Capital

Praesidian Capital is an innovative private equity firm focused on control investments in private lower middle market businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively in Northern Europe. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

