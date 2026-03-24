Round Hill Hotel & Villas Celebrates the Summer of Restoration

Jamaica's most storied resort invites families to honor, celebrate, and reconnect against the backdrop of the Caribbean's most elegant shoreline

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Round Hill Hotel & Villas, summer's most meaningful moments unfold in a setting where every detail has been considered. This season of restoration begins with Mother's Day weekend, continues with a Pickleball Invitational and wellness residency, and culminates in a Fourth of July celebration blending American tradition with Jamaica's vibrant culture.

Mother's Day Weekend at Round Hill

Round Hill honors Mother's Day with culinary, wellness, and family programming designed to pamper the season's guest of honor.

Aerial image of Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica

A Family Tradition: Jamaican Family-Style Brunch

Sunday, May 10 | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

A seaside family-style brunch featuring island favorites and seasonal dishes served to each table. Reservations are required: [email protected] .





A seaside family-style brunch featuring island favorites and seasonal dishes served to each table. Reservations are required: . "Sacred Rest" Spa Ritual

This 120-minute spa experience includes a full-body massage with warm coconut oil and lavender, a mineral-rich body scrub, and a restorative facial, concluding with champagne and a spa café tasting. Reservations are required: [email protected] .





This 120-minute spa experience includes a full-body massage with warm coconut oil and lavender, a mineral-rich body scrub, and a restorative facial, concluding with champagne and a spa café tasting. Reservations are required: . Family Programming

Complimentary activities at the Pineapple Kids Club run throughout the weekend, giving Mom time to relax at the spa, shoreline, or tennis courts.

Wellness Practitioner Caroline Alboneti

June 26 to July 5

Naturopath and Traditional Chinese Medicine practitioner Caroline Alboneti invites guests to explore holistic therapies and wellness practices, ideal for a restorative getaway ahead of the Fourth of July.

Short Court Pickleball Invitational

May 15–17

Families can experience competitive play and island living during this tournament designed for the discerning player. Guests may compete in Men's, Women's, or Mixed divisions, with PPR Certified Instructors onsite.

Fourth of July Weekend at Round Hill

Round Hill Hotel & Villas brings Independence Day to Jamaica's north coast with programming that pairs American traditions with the resort's Caribbean setting.

The Red, White, and Blue Pickleball Tournament | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

A doubles tournament open to adults and children.





A doubles tournament open to adults and children. The Beach BBQ | 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

A waterfront barbecue featuring slow-grilled ribs, prime beef sliders, and jerk-spiced chicken, served with cold beers and tropical coolers.





A waterfront barbecue featuring slow-grilled ribs, prime beef sliders, and jerk-spiced chicken, served with cold beers and tropical coolers. Bourbon & Bliss | 3:00 PM

A guided bourbon tasting at The Bar exploring bourbon history and styles ahead of the evening's festivities.





A guided bourbon tasting at The Bar exploring bourbon history and styles ahead of the evening's festivities. Sunset, Sips, and Sparks | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Patriotic-themed cocktails at the Beach Bar lead into a fireworks display over the water.





Patriotic-themed cocktails at the Beach Bar lead into a fireworks display over the water. "Stars and Stripes" Kids Program

Themed children's programming throughout the weekend includes crafts, an outdoor movie, Mini Olympics, a baking workshop, scavenger hunt, and talent show.

The Luxury of Time: Extend Your Sanctuary

To encourage a slower pace, Round Hill introduces the "Extend Your Sanctuary" initiative. Guests booking within the summer travel window (April 12 through September 1, 2026) will enjoy a complimentary third night.

For more information or reservations, please visit www.RoundHill.com.

About Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Round Hill Hotel and Villas has set the standard for luxury in Montego Bay since 1953. Set on 110 acres of former pineapple groves, the resort features Ralph Lauren-inspired ocean-view rooms and suites, Jamaican cuisine at the Seaside Terrace, the Round Hill Spa featuring Elemis products, five tennis courts, a children's program, and a fitness center with panoramic ocean views. For more information, visit www.roundhill.com.

Media Contact:

Claire Kunzman

407-227-8867

[email protected]

SOURCE Round Hill Hotel & Villas