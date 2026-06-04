Round Hill Hotel & Villas 'Pops The Cork' On Summer 2026 With Moët & Chandon Private Beach

Jamaica's most storied resort opens the season with an exclusive champagne partnership

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Round Hill Hotel & Villas is welcoming summer 2026 with a new, exclusive partnership and a full calendar of seasonal programming. Anchoring the season is The Moët Private Beach, an adults-only activation in collaboration with Maison Moët & Chandon that brings the house's signature champagne experience directly to Round Hill guests throughout the summer season.

A custom-built Moët & Chandon champagne cart at Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Guests can relax and linger on cushioned double daybeds shaded by Moët & Chandon-branded parasols.

"Round Hill and Moët & Chandon share a legacy built on timeless elegance and the art of celebration," shared Round Hill Director of Sales & Marketing Josy Karabolad. "Bringing The Moët Private Beach to our guests felt like a natural pairing: two houses with deep roots, united by a commitment to creating moments that feel both effortless and extraordinary."

Open Mondays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., exclusively for Round Hill guests, the activation occupies the resort's private beach alongside the expansive spa lawn. Guests can relax and linger on cushioned double daybeds shaded by Moët & Chandon-branded parasols in the house's signature red and white. A custom-built Moët & Chandon champagne cart is stationed on the sand, offering Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Rosé and Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut served in branded glasses throughout the day. The resort's white-uniformed staff attend to guests throughout the day, reflecting the standard of personal service that has defined Round Hill for over seven decades.

The partnership centers on the Ice Impérial collection, Moët & Chandon's champagne range conceived specifically for serving over ice. The format complements Round Hill's warm-weather Caribbean setting and the unhurried pace of a day spent at the beach.

"Our guests have an instinct for the exceptional, and so does Moët & Chandon," said Managing Director Josef Forstmayr. "This partnership brings two storied brands together in a setting that feels true to both. The Moët Private Beach adds a new dimension to the Round Hill experience, one that reflects the caliber of hospitality our guests have come to expect and love."

For more information or reservations, please visit www.RoundHill.com.

About Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Boasting a rich history of welcoming distinguished guests with authentically warm, genuine island hospitality, Round Hill Hotel and Villas has been setting the standard for luxury in Montego Bay since 1953. Nestled on 110 verdant acres of former pineapple groves, the resort's ocean-view rooms and suites have been thoughtfully designed and inspired by Ralph Lauren. Guests can savor local Jamaican cuisine at the Seaside Terrace restaurant, sip carefully crafted cocktails at three distinctive bar concepts and even dine in-villa for the ultimate in private dining. Offering an idyllic base from which to explore the area, guests can raft down tropical rivers, zipline through lush island foliage or dance the night away on a private sunset cruise. For younger guests, the resort offers a supervised children's program and on-site nanny services. The Round Hill Spa features Elemis aromatherapy products as well as an extensive treatment menu infused with natural and indigenous influences. Five tennis courts, an open-air yoga pavilion and a state-of-the-art fitness center boasting sweeping ocean views from panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows ensure guests can maintain their active lifestyles while vacationing in paradise. For more information, visit www.roundhill.com.

Contact:

Claire Kunzman

4072278867

[email protected]

SOURCE Round Hill Hotel & Villas