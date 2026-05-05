The "Luxury of Missing Out": While The World Cup Fills Stadiums This Summer, The Smartest Fans are 90 Minutes Away

Montego Bay's Round Hill Hotel & Villas is 90 minutes from Miami and three hours from New York, closer than most fans realize yet worlds away

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Virtuoso's 2026 Luxe Report, travelers are shifting from fast-paced, FOMO-driven itineraries toward slower, more intentional experiences, a trend some are calling the "Luxury of Missing Out." As the FIFA World Cup draws crowds to host cities this summer, Round Hill Hotel & Villas offers a distinct alternative, one defined by space, privacy, and a more measured pace. And it's closer than most fans think.

Round Hill Hotel & Villas, Montego Bay, Jamaica

"There is a growing preference among travelers for destinations that feel more spacious and considered," said Josef Forstmayr, managing director for Round Hill Hotel & Villas. "They are seeking experiences that unfold naturally: unhurried, personal, and quietly refined. That sense of ease and discretion has long defined Round Hill."

Set on a private peninsula in Montego Bay, Round Hill immediately feels more relaxed and self-contained. Days unfold by the sea, on shaded verandas, or within the resort's collection of private villas and oceanfront rooms. Mornings might begin with a match on the tennis or pickleball courts, followed by time on the water, whether kayaking or sailing along the coast; afternoons lend themselves to spa treatments, quiet moments by the pool, or simply settling into the privacy of a villa. The result is a stay defined less by schedule and more by choice.

Effortless to Reach, Designed to Feel Worlds Away

From Miami, Round Hill is a 90-minute direct flight, less time than a regulation match plus halftime. From New York, the journey is just under three hours. Guests from both cities can be poolside before the final whistle. The transition from city to coastline is seamless, offering a sense of distance that the travel time simply does not suggest.

That balance, proximity paired with privacy, has long defined the resort, which has quietly hosted generations of notable figures, from JFK to Sir Paul McCartney, drawn to its discretion and residential feel. The resort's signature Pineapple House showcases Ralph Lauren-designed oceanfront rooms and suites, while its standalone villas each reflect a distinct design, rooted in a classic and timeless Caribbean aesthetic.

A Longer Stay, Thoughtfully Offered

For those who want to make the most of the match schedule, Round Hill Hotel & Villas is inviting guests to claim their own "Extra Time" with a dedicated summer offer. Book a consecutive three-night stay across rooms, suites, or villas, and the third night is complimentary. The offer is available for booking through August 30, 2026, for travel through September 1, 2026, giving fans a natural pause between tournament dates to reset, explore the resort, and return to the games on their own terms.

For more information or reservations, visit www.RoundHill.com.

Contact:

Arlette Arrechavala

4072278867

[email protected]

SOURCE Round Hill Hotel & Villas