Round Hill Hotel & Villas Welcomes Spring in Style with Celebrity Chef, Pickleball & a Reimagined Spa

Legendary hotel ushers in the season with curated experiences rooted in cuisine, culture, and classic Caribbean ease

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Round Hill Hotel & Villas, spring arrives not with fanfare, but with intention. Jamaica's most storied hotel welcomes the season with a thoughtfully curated lineup of experiences that feel both fresh and deeply rooted in place. From a celebrated culinary residency and a refined take on pickleball to a reimagined spa experience grounded in local tradition, spring at Round Hill is shaped by moments that feel both intentional and timeless.

March 27–28, 2026 | Celebrity Chef Rocco DiSpirito Comes to Round Hill

Round Hill welcomes James Beard Award–winning chef, New York Times bestselling author, and television personality, Rocco DiSpirito for an exclusive two-night culinary residency. Guests will have the opportunity to watch Chef DiSpirito prepare one of his signature dishes live, offering insight into his creative process and culinary philosophy. The residency will culminate with Round Hill's beloved Jamaican Night, where Chef DiSpirito will unveil a special featured dish bridging his Italian-American roots with the bold, sun-drenched flavors of Jamaica.

April 1–5, 2026 | A Springtime Tradition: Easter at Round Hill

Easter at Round Hill will be a thoughtfully curated celebration of togetherness, blending culinary tradition, outdoor play, and relaxed island elegance. Highlights will include a family-style Easter Sunday Brunch on the Seaside Terrace overlooking the turquoise bay; a live "Feast of Easter" cooking demonstration with Executive Chef Martin Ian Maginley; and a weeklong Kids Club program featuring crafts, baking, kite flying, bird encounters, and the resort's signature Easter Egg Hunt with a visit from the Easter Bunny. With limited room and villa availability, Easter at Round Hill remains one of the resort's most cherished spring traditions.

May 15–17, 2026 | Pickleball Comes to the Courts with Short Courts

This spring, Round Hill will introduce pickleball to its storied grounds in partnership with Short Courts, bringing the fastest-growing sport in North America to one of the Caribbean's most elegant settings. Over the course of the weekend, guests will enjoy expert-led instruction, friendly matches, and structured tournament play designed for both seasoned players and curious first-timers alike. A limited room-and-tournament package is available, offering preferred rates for participants.

A Reimagined Spa Experience Rooted in Place

Round Hill's recently refreshed spa has introduced new treatments that celebrate Jamaica's natural ingredients and artisanal traditions. New offerings include a Blue Mountain Coffee body scrub incorporating one of the island's most iconic exports and CBD-infused therapies developed in partnership with Jacana, a Jamaican-grown wellness brand. Complementing the treatment menu is the new Spa Café, offering herbal teas, smoothies, and wellness shots – a light, nourishing extension of the spa experience designed to encourage guests to linger, reset, and slow the pace of the day.

About Round Hill Hotel and Villas

Since 1953, Round Hill Hotel and Villas has set the standard for luxury in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Nestled on 110 verdant acres, the resort's ocean-view rooms and suites are inspired by Ralph Lauren. Guests enjoy local cuisine at the Seaside Terrace, three distinctive bar concepts, private villa dining, and a full suite of activities — from river rafting and ziplining to sunset cruises. The Round Hill Spa features Elemis aromatherapy products and a treatment menu rooted in natural, indigenous influences. Five tennis courts, an open-air yoga pavilion, a supervised Kids Club, and a state-of-the-art fitness center with panoramic ocean views complete the experience. For more information, visit www.roundhill.com.

