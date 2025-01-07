Round-Trip vs. Two One-Way Flights: Upgraded Points' Latest Study Reveals Which Method Is Cheaper

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study by Upgraded Points is providing clear insight into which booking option offers the best savings: Purchasing a round-trip flight ticket or 2 one-way tickets.

"Deciding between a round-trip ticket and separate one-way flights can significantly impact your travel budget," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "And since travelers often face this choice when booking, we decided to break down the costs associated with both options."

Cost Comparison: 2 One-Way Flights vs. a Round-Trip Ticket
Study Methodology

The study analyzed airfare data across 5 of the busiest domestic routes in the United States and compared prices for round-trip tickets versus one-way flights. It examined prices for five-day trips over a one-week period (Monday through Sunday), evaluating the total cost of two separate one-way tickets against that of a round-trip fare for the same itinerary.

One-Way vs. Round-Trip Flights by Airline

A round-trip flight costs 33% less than booking 2-one way tickets, saving travelers an average of $141. Here's a look at the airlines that provide the most average savings by booking round-trip vs. 2 one-way tickets:

  1. United Airlines: 39% average savings
  2. Alaska Airlines: 34% average savings
  3. American Airlines: 32% average savings
  4. Delta Air Lines: 26% average savings
  5. Southwest Airlines: 15.7% average savings
  6. Frontier Airlines: 12.5% average savings
  7. Spirit Airlines: 8.6% average savings
  8. JetBlue Airways: 4% average savings

Day of the Week Deals

Travel Tip: Choose midweek for maximum savings. Tuesday and Wednesday offer the greatest cost-effectiveness for round-trip bookings, while weekend flights are often pricier. Here are the top days where you can expect the most savings:

  1. Wednesday: 43% savings ($153 less)
  2. Tuesday: 42% savings ($146 less)
  3. Friday: 35% savings ($110 less)
  4. Sunday: 25% savings ($147 less)

To take a closer look at the data, please visit the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

