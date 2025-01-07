Round-Trip vs. Two One-Way Flights: Upgraded Points' Latest Study Reveals Which Method Is Cheaper
AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study by Upgraded Points is providing clear insight into which booking option offers the best savings: Purchasing a round-trip flight ticket or 2 one-way tickets.
"Deciding between a round-trip ticket and separate one-way flights can significantly impact your travel budget," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "And since travelers often face this choice when booking, we decided to break down the costs associated with both options."
Study Methodology
The study analyzed airfare data across 5 of the busiest domestic routes in the United States and compared prices for round-trip tickets versus one-way flights. It examined prices for five-day trips over a one-week period (Monday through Sunday), evaluating the total cost of two separate one-way tickets against that of a round-trip fare for the same itinerary.
One-Way vs. Round-Trip Flights by Airline
A round-trip flight costs 33% less than booking 2-one way tickets, saving travelers an average of $141. Here's a look at the airlines that provide the most average savings by booking round-trip vs. 2 one-way tickets:
- United Airlines: 39% average savings
- Alaska Airlines: 34% average savings
- American Airlines: 32% average savings
- Delta Air Lines: 26% average savings
- Southwest Airlines: 15.7% average savings
- Frontier Airlines: 12.5% average savings
- Spirit Airlines: 8.6% average savings
- JetBlue Airways: 4% average savings
Day of the Week Deals
Travel Tip: Choose midweek for maximum savings. Tuesday and Wednesday offer the greatest cost-effectiveness for round-trip bookings, while weekend flights are often pricier. Here are the top days where you can expect the most savings:
- Wednesday: 43% savings ($153 less)
- Tuesday: 42% savings ($146 less)
- Friday: 35% savings ($110 less)
- Sunday: 25% savings ($147 less)
To take a closer look at the data, please visit the full study online.
About Upgraded Points LLC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.
