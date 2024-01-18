Roundstone Announces Another Year of Remarkable Growth

More employers choosing the Roundstone Captive for proactive, long-term approach to managing healthcare costs and outcomes

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a trailblazer in employee health benefits, ended 2023 on a high note, experiencing 27% growth in premium revenue and achieving milestones across every part of the organization. The continued success of the Roundstone Captive for employer-sponsored health plans demonstrates that an increasing number of businesses are open to an innovative, proactive, and long-term approach to managing healthcare costs and outcomes. 

The Roundstone Captive solution enables self-funded employers to design and implement highly effective health plans for employees, deliver affordable and quality care, and customize for unique workforce needs. Roundstone enables employers to stabilize and control healthcare spending with proven cost containment solutions, flexibility in plan design, full transparency, and all savings back to employers where they belong.  

"There's nothing more personal than healthcare," said Michael Schroeder, President and Founder of Roundstone. "Yet we have witnessed the industry standards deteriorate with rising costs, no transparency, and one-size-fits all service.  Roundstone believes that employers and their employees deserve more. We are committed to delivering customer success by ensuring desired outcomes and enriching the overall experience. We empower employers to create a sustainable healthcare strategy that truly caters to the unique needs of their company and culture."

Savings Returned to Employers:

  • $11.2 million unspent captive premium distributed pro rata in 2023
  • Average distribution in 2023 was 6.32% of gross written premiums

Revenue and Customer Growth/Retention:

  • 27% growth in premium
  • Added more than 277 new employers for 29% growth
  • Retained 90% of current customers

Employment Growth and Company Culture:

Industry Recognition

Thought Leadership

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative employee health benefits company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in always aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission – quality, affordable healthcare, and a better life for all. Follow us on LinkedIn & Facebook

