Roundstone Announces Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2024) in New Orleans, May 1-2, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and mid-sized employers, announced today that its annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2024) will be held on May 1-2 at the JW Marriott New Orleans.

As part of Roundstone's ongoing commitment to realign the healthcare industry around the needs of employers and their employees, the company launched MCF as an educational event designed to simplify the complexities of self-funding and democratize access to better health benefits. It is a gathering of forward-thinking HR, finance, CEOs, business owners, benefits advisors, and solution providers all united by a common goal to provide better care at an affordable cost.

This year's agenda will include:

Opening Session : Success stories from employers in the Roundstone Captive, Roundtable Discussions, and Q&A

: Success stories from employers in the Roundstone Captive, Roundtable Discussions, and Q&A Keynote: David Horsager, The Wall Street Journal best-selling author of The Trust Edge and the leading global expert in building high-trust leaders and organizations.

David Horsager, best-selling author of The Trust Edge and the leading global expert in building high-trust leaders and organizations. Keynote Panel: Transforming Employee Health Benefits: How Data and Personalization Can Close Gaps and Deliver High-Value Care with: Jessica DaMassa, Executive Producer & Host, 'WTF Health – What's the Future, Health?' Lisa Durkin, Vice President, Human Resources, The Cleveland Orchestra Dr. James Knight , Equity and Inclusion Strategist working with business and non-profit leaders to develop frameworks rooted in humility

Transforming Employee Health Benefits: How Data and Personalization Can Close Gaps and Deliver High-Value Care with: Interactive Breakout Sessions: Hear experts discuss a variety of topics related to self-funding, such as optimizing plan design, managing pharmacy costs, cost drivers and solutions, employee engagement best practices, budgeting and cash flow, using data effectively – designed for every level, from introductory to experienced.

"We believe in the power of education and collaboration as the catalysts for change," says Mike Schroeder, President and Founder of Roundstone. "I am particularly excited this year to host the MCF 2024 in New Orleans. The Big Easy is the perfect backdrop to our mission of making Quality, Affordable Healthcare simple. We encourage employers in the captive and our benefits advisor partners to join us there to share ideas, learn together, network, and have some fun."

Roundstone thanks its sponsors.

This event is free of charge for employers and benefits advisors. Register here.

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative employee health benefits company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in always aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission – quality, affordable healthcare and a better life for all. Stay connected to our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

