Roundstone Named on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for 6th Consecutive Year

Roundstone's success in the health insurance market continues with 119% revenue growth and 109% increase in employees over the past 5 years.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, an innovative employee health benefits company, announces today its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the 6th consecutive year. Over the past 5 years, Roundstone experienced 119% revenue growth and a 109% increase in employees. Roundstone attributes this remarkable achievement to the company's dedication to relationships built on trust and transparency.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent and entrepreneurial businesses.

"In an era of rapid growth, it is especially important to keep an unwavering focus on our people and our purpose," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "We have built a team and a culture on a strong customer-first foundation. By working closely with Benefits Advisors and other industry partners who share this commitment, we have created an ecosystem where growth for our company translates into tangible benefits for all our stakeholders. This alignment is the cornerstone of our success."

In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative employee health benefits company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in always aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission – quality, affordable healthcare, and a better life for all. www.roundstoneinsurance.com

