Roundstone Announces Launch of Roundstone University 2.0

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions for small and mid-sized companies, announced today that a new and improved Roundstone University is now available to health benefits advisors. Roundstone University (RU) is an immersive e-learning platform meant to educate benefits advisors and other partners on self-funded group medical captive health insurance plans underwritten by Roundstone. The curriculum also extends to webinars, seminars and other interactive educational events, anchored by Roundstone's annual Medical Captive Forum.

The new RU offers health insurance and benefits advisors exclusive access to great resources designed to help them gain expertise in self-funded health insurance and the Roundstone medical captive, including:

Self-Guided Certificate Programs. Specialized courses built to educate on the Group Medical Captive Solution and more topics.

Specialized courses built to educate on the Group Medical Captive Solution and more topics. Resource Center. Videos, fact sheets, slide decks and more - to help advisers better understand and position the captive to their clients.

Videos, fact sheets, slide decks and more - to help advisers better understand and position the captive to their clients. Community. With its unique campus feature, RU enables networking and Q&A.

To encourage participation, the new RU experience has been "gamified", allowing enrollees to earn points and redeem them for swag and other rewards.

"Interest in medical captives is rising and advisors need to be prepared to respond. That's one of the reasons we're excited to launch the new Roundstone University to our valued health insurance benefits advisors and other partners," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "The platform underpins our objective to be the leader in the group captive market by strengthening relationships with growth-minded advisors throughout the United States, enhancing their ability to add value and present real solutions to their clients. We want to empower them to deliver what employers deserve: transparency, cost savings, and quality healthcare -- instead of double-digit increases. RU is a perfect platform to power that experience."

To learn more and enroll in Roundstone University, visit https://roundstoneuniversity.org/.

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-sized businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality of care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider, saving them an average of 20 percent annually over the past decade. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the United States. For more information on Roundstone, visit www.roundstoneinsurance.com

