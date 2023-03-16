Roundstone Announces Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2023) in Chicago on May 18-19, 2022

Employers and benefits advisors come together to further their mission of affordable, quality healthcare

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and mid-sized employers, announced today that its 8th annual Medical Captive Forum (MCF 2023) will be held May 18-19 at the Marriott Marquis Chicago.

Employers in the group captive have more control over costs, more flexibility over plan design, and thrive together.

MCF 2023 brings employers and benefits advisors together to learn more about self-funded healthcare solutions along with cost containment and wellness best practices and trends. Educational at its heart, MCF 2023 empowers attendees to discover employee-centered solutions that reduce the financial burden of a benefits program while increasing its impact and quality.

This year's agenda will include:

Captive Participant Meeting – By invitation only, this luncheon session is designed for members of the Roundstone captive and their benefits advisors.

By invitation only, this luncheon session is designed for members of the Roundstone captive and their benefits advisors. Interactive Breakout Sessions – Captive Financial Management, Claims Processing: How the Captive Stewards Your Healthcare Costs, Plan Design: Picking the Best Bundle, and How the Captive Works: Self-Funding 101

Captive Financial Management, Claims Processing: How the Captive Stewards Your Healthcare Costs, Plan Design: Picking the Best Bundle, and How the Captive Works: Self-Funding 101 Voices of Self-Funded Employers – In this panel discussion, you will hear insights, tips, and lessons learned from businesses who have made the switch

In this panel discussion, you will hear insights, tips, and lessons learned from businesses who have made the switch The Benefit of Good Benefits – How does self-funding impact employee experience and engagement? We will explore this question and more in this Fireside Chat with HR executives.

How does self-funding impact employee experience and engagement? We will explore this question and more in this Fireside Chat with HR executives. Keynote with Jon Petz , Your Mission to Make Each Moment Matter – This best-selling author, motivational speaker, and professional magician will offer a one-of-a-kind experience centered on strategy and mindset, personal inspiration, and incredible entertainment.

"We are thrilled to be in Chicago for this year's Medical Captive Forum," said Michael Schroeder, Founder and President of Roundstone. "Our objective is to simplify the self-funding journey and spotlight solutions that save employers money while enriching their health benefits program. We want every employer to take away clear actions and ideas to improve their healthcare plan when they return to work. The theme 'Mission Possible' reflects our belief that better healthcare and a better life for your employees is possible when you take control."

Roundstone thanks its sponsors: American National, True Rx Health Strategies, Nationwide, Hint Connect, Bywater, Cedar Gate Technologies, Cigna Healthcare, Unified Group Services, SHARx and Serve You Rx.

This event is free of charge for employers and benefits advisors. Register here.

About Roundstone

Roundstone is an innovative health benefits captive founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-size businesses a proven strategy for affordable health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique, self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality care, mitigates risk, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees – a win-win all around. Over 700 businesses around the country rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, OH. Stay connected to our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Molly Fox

4406170333

[email protected]

SOURCE Roundstone