Roundstone Delivers Automated Online Document Execution

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, recently added automatic, online document execution, streamlining the binding process into an on-line experience.

Making the switch to a self-funded plan is now easier than ever- new customers can sign anywhere, anytime. Binding requirements can only be submitted if they've been completed correctly, removing human error from the equation, and ensuring a smooth start to a self-funded health insurance plan.

"Signing paperwork shouldn't create a negative experience when you begin your self-funded experience," said President Michael Schroeder. "By moving this process to an automated, online experience, Roundstone has made it simple to get all the right documents and signatures in the right place. We've had positive feedback- advisors have said the process is way too easy, which means we're doing the right thing for the customers."

Small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about a group self-funded health insurance plan, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com/

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

