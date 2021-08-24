Roundstone Distributes $10 Million of Savings Back to Its Customers by Optimizing Performance of Its Group Medical Captive Pool

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a health insurance provider specializing in self-funded medical group captive solutions, reported a nearly $10 million pro rata cash distribution to business owners across the nation currently enrolled in the company's group medical captive. This figure represents 17% of total premiums in the pool in a year still challenged by a global pandemic. The effectiveness of Roundstone's risk-sharing pool and underwriting expertise combined with its pro-active cost containment measures contributed to these savings.

This announcement comes on the heels of Roundstone being named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. 5000 for the fourth consecutive year. The company's sustained growth reflects a growing market for its group medical captive solution as an alternative to traditional fully-insured and other self-funded options for health insurance. With Roundstone, employers only pay for what they use and keep any money left in their claims account and any unspent dollars in the captive pool.

"Two-thirds of Roundstone customers save enough in their first four years with us to pay the claims for their entire fifth year, and 100% save money," said Roundstone's President Mike Schroeder. "For employers who must attract and retain employee with great benefits, the need to control health insurance costs over the long term is an imperative. We are committed to helping them and this latest distribution shows that."

Small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about how the plans works and how to get started, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com

Roundstone is an innovative insurance organization founded in 2003 with a vision of giving small and mid-sized businesses a proven strategy for affordable employee health insurance – our customers pay only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. Our unique self-funded group captive solution delivers high quality of care, mitigates risk, reduces claims volatility, controls costs, and returns savings right back to the employers and employees– a win-win all around. Hundreds of businesses rely on Roundstone as their trusted health insurance provider, saving them an average of 20 percent annually over the past decade. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio with representatives throughout the United States. For more information on Roundstone, visit www.roundstoneinsurance.com

