Roundstone Reports $8 Million Distributed Back to Its Group Captive Participants

Roundstone

11 Jul, 2023, 08:31 ET

Returning all captive underwriting profits to employers demonstrates Roundstone's commitment to alignment with employers' interests

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a prominent health benefits captive providing self-funded solutions to small and midsized businesses, has announced a $8 million pro rata cash distribution for business owners nationwide who currently participate in the company's group medical captive. Participants in the Roundstone Captive have the power of large numbers to protect against claim volatility, the control to implement cost containment strategies, and the promise to always prioritize the best interests of the employers and their employees.

By leveraging the Roundstone Captive, companies are able to self-insure safely. The Captive, with its thousands of lives, acts as an additional protective layer that absorbs risk, reduces stop-loss fixed costs, and gives smaller companies the advantages of self-insuring like the Fortune 500s. The solution offers employers control over healthcare spend by leveraging data-informed insights and cost-containment strategies, flexibility in plan design, and full transparency from dollar one, delivering all savings back to employers where they belong.

 "Trillions of dollars are spent in the United States on healthcare," says Michael Schroeder, President and Founder of Roundstone. "And unfortunately, it has become very easy for people in this industry to be sidetracked into pursuing an increasing share of these escalating costs. At Roundstone, we believe we will be plenty profitable if we simply remain focused on our objective, which is delivering quality, affordable, healthcare to these employers and their employees."

Remaining laser-focused on this objective is evident not only in the solution Roundstone provides, but within their broader strategic decision-making strategy as well. Roundstone foregoes revenue sharing from its PBM, TPA and cost containment partners and also passes on any reduction in its stop loss partners administrative expense to the employers in lieu of retaining these savings as profit.   

To learn more about The Roundstone Captive, please visit: https://roundstoneinsurance.com

About Roundstone Insurance

Roundstone is an innovative health insurance solutions company. We help small and midsize organizations offer competitive health benefits at a lower cost by self-funding health insurance through our group medical captive. The Roundstone Captive enables companies to self-insure safely by pooling hundreds of employers together to share risk and save money. With easy onboarding and personalized support every step of the way, the Captive offers control, flexibility, transparency, and returns all savings back to employers where they belong. We believe in aligning with the employers' best interests and remain committed to our mission – quality, affordable healthcare, and a better life for all. Roundstone is headquartered in Lakewood, Ohio. Stay connected on our blog, LinkedIn, and Twitter. 

Media Contact:

Terri White
Director of Marketing
440-617-0333
[email protected]

