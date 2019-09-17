Roundstone Unveils its New Enhanced Website

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roundstone, a Lakewood-based health insurance provider specializing in self-funded group captive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at roundstoneinsurance.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved navigation and easy access to essential information to help employers and health insurance benefit advisors learn more about Roundstone's innovative offerings.

The site is designed to educate small to mid-size employers and their advisors on a better alternative to affordable health benefits with three simple steps to get started. Features include a savings calculator to quickly assess potential savings, short videos to explain how captive medical insurance works and success stories to share positive results.

"Navigating your health care benefits shouldn't be complicated, which is why we've updated our website to help simplify the process," said Roundstone President Mike Schroeder. "Business owners may think they have limited options to confront rising health care costs, but we offer a way to overcome this challenge and return the savings to employers and employees."

Hundreds of small to mid-sized employers across a multitude of industries are currently enrolled in one of Roundstone's group medical captives. For more information about health insurance captives, please visit the new Roundstone website at roundstoneinsurance.com.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at roundstoneinsurance.com

