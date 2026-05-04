RoundTable Healthcare Partners Appoints Amardeep Kahlon as Operating Partner

Appointment reflects firm's continued commitment to building deep operating expertise in support of its portfolio companies and investment strategy

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners, an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today that Amardeep Kahlon has joined the firm as an Operating Partner.

Mr. Kahlon has deep operating experience in consumer healthcare. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Designs for Health, a RoundTable Fund V investment successfully exited in October 2025, and he has been a member of RoundTable's Consumer Healthcare Council since 2021. Mr. Kahlon has also held senior roles at Reckitt US Nutrition, where he was General Manager, and at GSK US Consumer Healthcare, where he was the company's Chief Marketing Officer.

"RoundTable's strategy has always been grounded in our operating orientation – the belief that deep, hands-on operating expertise is what creates lasting value for our companies and investors," said Barb Sullivan, Co-Chair and Managing Partner at RoundTable. "Amardeep strengthens our expertise in a meaningful way."

In his new role, Mr. Kahlon will work with RoundTable's investment and operating teams to accelerate value creation at portfolio companies and contribute to the evaluation of new investment opportunities.

"Amardeep brings a collaborative, engaged approach and a track record of building and scaling consumer healthcare businesses," said Tim Connors, Managing Partner at RoundTable. "He is a proven operator who understands how to create value and superior returns. We are excited about the additional capabilities that he brings to the team."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside the RoundTable team for a number of years, and I've seen firsthand how their operating approach translates into real value for their partner companies," Mr. Kahlon said. "Consumer healthcare is a sector full of opportunity, and I look forward to helping our companies achieve their full potential."

Mr. Kahlon holds a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Cardiff University, a postgraduate diploma in Pharmacy from the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain, and a Chartered Institute of Marketing advanced postgraduate diploma in Business and Marketing from the University of West London.

About RoundTable Healthcare Partners

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, Illinois, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs, and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners