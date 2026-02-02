ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS INVESTS IN COLORESCIENCE, A PREMIUM SKINCARE AND SUN PROTECTION BRAND

Partnership Supports the Company's Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, today announced a partnership and investment in Colorescience, Inc. ("Colorescience" or the "Company"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded on a science-first approach to skincare and sun protection, Colorescience is best known for its mineral-based, clinically validated products that deliver broad-spectrum protection with cosmetically elegant finishes. The Company has built deep credibility among many dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, and medical spas by combining rigorous clinical performance with products designed for daily use.

Colorescience serves customers through a diversified omni-channel model spanning the professional channel, direct-to-consumer, and leading e-commerce platforms. Following a period of strong growth, the Company is well positioned to further expand brand awareness, accelerate penetration across channels, and continue broadening its product portfolio while maintaining its clinical heritage.

"Since 2013, our team has built Colorescience into a trusted brand that delivers meaningful protection and performance for our customers," said Mary Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Colorescience. "I want to sincerely thank our employees for their passion and dedication in helping us reach this exciting point in our evolution. We are thrilled to partner with RoundTable as we enter the next stage of growth, and we believe their values, culture, and operating expertise align closely with what makes Colorescience special."

"We could not be more excited to partner with Mary and the entire Colorescience management team," commented Tim Connors, Managing Partner of RoundTable and Chairman of Colorescience's Board. "Colorescience has built a compelling platform defined by strong consumer advocacy and a differentiated product portfolio anchored by a commitment to science and innovation. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to advance the Colorescience brand and capitalize on the Company's momentum."

Jawwad Akhtar, Partner at RoundTable, added, "Colorescience represents our ninth consumer healthcare platform investment, and further reinforces RoundTable's commitment to partnering with management teams to build enduring, category-leading businesses with brands that are both expert-recommended and consumer-preferred. We believe our dedicated operating resources, channel expertise, and experience supporting practitioner-oriented brands position us well to help the Company accelerate growth and better serve its customers."

RoundTable acquired the Company from a group of shareholders led by 1315 Capital. Adele Oliva, Founding Partner of 1315 Capital, said, "It has been a privilege to work alongside the Colorescience team as the Company focused on protecting and saving lives through its high-performing skincare and sun protection products. Our firm has partnered with RoundTable on multiple transactions and has been consistently impressed with their operational focus. The growth of Colorescience over the past few years has been tremendous, and we are excited about RoundTable's impact on the trajectory ahead."

Colorescience represents RoundTable's third platform investment from the firm's $800 million Equity Fund VI. Senior debt financing was provided by Capital One, N.A. as Sole Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent, alongside CIBC Bank USA and Lord Abbett Private Credit Advisor LLC. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to RoundTable. Raymond James acted as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to Colorescience.

ABOUT COLORESCIENCE

Colorescience, headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, is a premium, science-driven skincare and sun protection brand specializing in mineral-based, clinically validated products with cosmetically elegant finishes. The Company's products are trusted by many dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aestheticians, and medical spas and are designed to strengthen and enhance skin through daily-use sun protection and skincare innovations. Colorescience sells through a diversified omni-channel model, including the professional channel, direct-to-consumer, and leading e-commerce platforms.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful history of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $4.25 billion in committed capital, including six equity funds totaling $3.65 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

