RoundTable Healthcare Partners Closes Fifth Private Equity Fund Totaling $700 Million

LAKE FOREST, Ill., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundTable Healthcare Partners ("RoundTable"), an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today the closing of its fifth equity fund totaling $700 million in capital commitments ("Fund V"). RoundTable closed its first equity fund of $400 million in March 2002, its second equity fund of $500 million in March 2005, its third equity fund of $600 million in July 2010, and its fourth equity fund of $650 million ("Fund IV") in August 2015.

RoundTable's long-standing strategy has been to utilize the firm's extensive healthcare operating and transaction expertise to improve the growth and profitability of its portfolio companies to enhance their value and generate attractive investment returns. The firm focuses its investments on family companies, owner/founders, management teams and corporate partners who have confidence in RoundTable's ability to add value beyond capital.

To advance this strategy, Fund V will be overseen by a Management Committee consisting of Thomas P. Kapfer, Pierre Fréchette, and R. Craig Collister, all three of whom served on the Management Committee for Fund IV. Messrs. Kapfer and Fréchette will continue to lead the firm's operating resources and chair the firm's portfolio companies. Mr. Collister will head the firm's transaction activities. Together, the three will function as Managing Partners. Mr. Kapfer will serve as Chairman of the Management Committee.

With the formation of Fund V, Barb Sullivan will assume the role of Operating Partner, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. Most recently, Ms. Sullivan served as Senior Vice President, Finance at RoundTable having previously been the Chief Financial Officer for two of RoundTable's prior portfolio companies.

Additionally, three individuals on the transaction team were promoted. Andrew B. Hochman was named Senior Partner and will continue to focus on the firm's pharmaceutical and consumer health investments. Mr. Hochman joined RoundTable in 2007. Jawwad A. Akhtar and Phillip S. Smith II were promoted to Principal. Mr. Akhtar joined RoundTable in 2011 and focuses on pharmaceutical and consumer health investments. Mr. Smith joined RoundTable in 2009 and focuses on medical product and medical device investments.

"We are committed to our strategy of investing in healthcare companies that can benefit from our strong operating and transaction expertise," said Mr. Kapfer. "This strategy produces strong deal flow, investment returns, and investor loyalty. The vast majority of Fund V investors have been with us since the firm's inception in 2001. We thank them for their ongoing support and commitment."

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to RoundTable for the fundraising efforts. RoundTable did not use a placement agent.

ABOUT ROUNDTABLE HEALTHCARE PARTNERS

RoundTable Healthcare Partners, based in Lake Forest, IL, is an operating-oriented private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. RoundTable partners with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and proven operating and transaction expertise. RoundTable has established a successful track record of working with owner/founders, family companies, management teams, entrepreneurs and corporate partners who share a vision and believe in the value creation potential of its partnership model. RoundTable has raised $3.45 billion in committed capital, including five equity funds totaling $2.85 billion and three subordinated debt funds totaling $600 million. More information about RoundTable Healthcare Partners can be found at www.roundtablehp.com.

SOURCE RoundTable Healthcare Partners

Related Links

http://www.roundtablehp.com

