Roundup Settlement Outreach Launches in New York City and Long Island to Reach Landscapers and Outdoor Workers

As part of a $7.25 billion class action settlement, community teams are meeting workers at farmers markets, places of worship, and neighborhood gathering spots across the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Long Island

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community outreach teams are launching in New York City and Long Island this week to connect landscapers, groundskeepers, and residents with information about a proposed $7.25 billion Roundup class action settlement that may affect their legal rights.

The New York metro area has one of the largest concentrations of landscaping and grounds maintenance workers in the country. These workers maintain properties across Manhattan, Westchester, and Long Island, but many live in communities across the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and into Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The effort is part of a court-approved notice program in King v. Monsanto Company, which would resolve claims that exposure to Roundup® and other weed killers is associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Outreach teams are meeting workers where they gather—including weekly farmers markets and greenmarkets in Brooklyn and Queens, as well as flea markets, soccer fields, places of worship, and early-morning gathering spots before the workday begins.

The settlement covers many weed killer products containing Monsanto glyphosate, not just those sold under the Roundup brand. Anyone in the United States who had contact with these products before February 17, 2026, may be included, whether they applied the product at work or used weed killer at home.

Individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma could receive $6,000 to $165,000 or more in compensation, depending on their type of exposure, their diagnosis, and age at diagnosis.

Even if you feel healthy today, this settlement may affect your legal rights. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can take 10 to 15 years or longer to develop after exposure. That is why the settlement includes people who have not been diagnosed with cancer—and why it will pay claims for up to 21 years. Anyone who stays in the settlement gives up the right to sue Monsanto.

Individuals who wish to opt out of the settlement and preserve their right to sue Monsanto independently must submit an exclusion request by June 4, 2026. People may also object to the settlement by June 4, 2026. Those who take no action will remain in the settlement and be bound by its terms. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

For full settlement details in English and Spanish, visit WeedKillerClass.com or email [email protected]. Live operators are available at 1-888-403-8201 and speak English, Spanish, Mixteco, Zapotec, and Triqui.

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SOURCE Holland Law Firm