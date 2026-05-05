Roundup Settlement Outreach Reaches Landscapers and Outdoor Workers Across Philadelphia, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley

As part of a $7.25 billion class action settlement, community teams are connecting workers with information about their legal rights at farmers markets, places of worship, and neighborhood gathering spots

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community outreach teams are reaching landscapers, groundskeepers, and residents across Philadelphia, Bucks County, and the Lehigh Valley with information about a proposed $7.25 billion Roundup class action settlement that may affect their legal rights.

The outreach is part of a court-approved notice program in King v. Monsanto Company, which would resolve claims that exposure to Roundup® and other weed killers is associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

Pennsylvania's landscaping workforce is spread across a wide geography—from North Philadelphia to Chestnut Hill to suburban Bucks County to Northampton County in the Lehigh Valley. The outreach effort follows that footprint, meeting workers where they live through recurring weekly events rather than one-time visits. Teams are connecting with workers at farmers markets, community farm programs, cultural gatherings, places of worship, and early-morning gathering spots before the workday begins.

The settlement covers many weed killer products containing Monsanto glyphosate, not just those sold under the Roundup brand. Anyone in the United States who had contact with these products before February 17, 2026, may be included, whether they applied the product at work or used weed killer at home.

Individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma could receive $6,000 to $165,000 or more in compensation, depending on their type of exposure, their diagnosis, and age at diagnosis.

Even if you feel healthy today, this settlement may affect your legal rights. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can take 10 to 15 years or longer to develop after exposure. That is why the settlement includes people who have not been diagnosed with cancer—and why it will pay claims for up to 21 years. Anyone who stays in the settlement gives up the right to sue Monsanto.

Individuals who wish to opt out of the settlement and preserve their right to sue Monsanto independently must submit an exclusion request by June 4, 2026. People may also object to the settlement by June 4, 2026. Those who take no action will remain in the settlement and be bound by its terms. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

For full settlement details in English and Spanish, visit WeedKillerClass.com or email [email protected]. Live operators are available at 1-888-403-8201 and speak English, Spanish, Mixteco, Zapotec, and Triqui.

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SOURCE Holland Law Firm