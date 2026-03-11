Route 66 Stamps To Be Issued at National Postal Forum

The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public, and will be held in the convention center's lobby, so there is no need to purchase tickets to the NPF to attend the unveiling. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #Route66Stamps .

The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate Route 66 on that historic highway's centennial with a set of eight stamps. The first-day-of-issue event will be held at the National Postal Forum, also known as the NPF, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The NPF is the mailing and shipping industry's premier educational venue, trade show and networking event.

