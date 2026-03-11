Route 66 Stamps To Be Issued at National Postal Forum

News provided byU.S. Postal Service
What:
|
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate Route 66 on that historic highway's centennial with a set of eight stamps. The first-day-of-issue event will be held at the National Postal Forum, also known as the NPF, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The NPF is the mailing and shipping industry's premier educational venue, trade show and networking event.
The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public, and will be held in the convention center's lobby, so there is no need to purchase tickets to the NPF to attend the unveiling. News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #Route66Stamps.
|
Who:
|
Jeffery A. Adams, USPS corporate communications vice president
Rod Reid, United States Route 66 Centennial Commission, chairman
David J. Schwartz, the stamps' photographer
|
When:
|
Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 9:15 a.m. Mountain
|
Where:
|
National Postal Forum
Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. 3rd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
|
RSVP:
|
Attendees are encouraged to register at: usps.com/route66stamps.
|
Background:
|
For a century, drivers have hit the open road chasing the American dream along Route 66, the legendary highway that originally stretched about 2,400 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles. Dubbed "The Mother Road" by author John Steinbeck, Route 66 forever changed how Americans travel and became a symbol of freedom and adventure. Route 66 was established on Nov. 11, 1926, connecting rural communities across eight states. During the Great Depression, people seeking better opportunities drove Route 66 west, and it became a symbol of postwar optimism. Along the route, mom-and-pop cafes, drive-in restaurants, souvenir shops, curiosities, motels and gas stations with neon signs highlighted the journey.
The Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 provided funding for a new interstate highway system, and Route 66 was gradually replaced. Route 66 still unites the country with its call for adventure in pursuit of freedom and possibility on the open road.
Eight different photographs, featured twice on the stamp pane, show a site from each state that Route 66 runs through. The selvage features a photograph of Route 66 stretching into the distance in Arizona, capturing the sense of possibility the open road inspires. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and stamp pane using existing photographs by David J. Schwartz.
Postal Products
