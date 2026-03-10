The Postal Service Says Happy Birthday!

What: The U.S. Postal Service is commemorating the annual celebration that everyone enjoys with a new Happy Birthday stamp. The stamp will be released at the first Perfect Pairing Pop-Up Party — an event that is being planned and hosted by the Greeting Card Association. The first-day-of-issue event is free and open to the public.



When: Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 11 a.m. Eastern



Where: Track 15

1 Union Station

Providence, RI 02903



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to register at usps.com/happybirthdaystamp .



Background: The new Happy Birthday stamp will be the fifth stamp issued by the Postal Service specifically designed to light up birthday invitations, cards, letters and packages. As a Forever stamp, it will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. News about the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayStamp.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through The Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon. Additional information on stamps, first-day-of-issue ceremonies and stamp- inspired products can be found at StampsForever.com.

