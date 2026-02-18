RoviSys Advances Regulated Industry Facilities Strategy, Names Chris Kulbago Director

AURORA, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading independent provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions, is pleased to reaffirm its expanded facilities systems integration capabilities for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers. As regulatory expectations increase and facilities become more complex, manufacturers require reliable and integrated building and environmental systems that support compliance, operational resilience, and long-term scalability.

As part of this continued commitment to regulated industries, RoviSys Building Technologies is proud to announce the promotion of Chris Kulbago, Jr. to Director, RoviSys Building Technologies, with a focus on Pharmaceutical, Biotech, and Food and Beverage manufacturers. Kulbago joined RoviSys as a co-op in 2012 and began his career with the Building Technologies group in 2015. Since 2020, he has driven business growth by building strong customer relationships and delivering proven solutions that directly impact ROI.

"Chris has earned the trust of our customers by understanding what regulated manufacturers need from their facilities systems and delivering results that make a real impact," said Derek Drayer, President. "His leadership strengthens our ability to support customers with consistent, compliant solutions across regions."

RoviSys has seen strong recent growth in New England, particularly in the Boston area, where the company continues to expand its facilities systems integration team. This region has a long history of pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovation, and RoviSys maintains established relationships with many leading manufacturers. These capabilities extend across North America, Europe, and APAC, with continued expansion underway in Latin America.

With deep expertise in mission critical facilities, building management systems, and environmental control solutions, RoviSys supports regulated manufacturing environments with scalable platforms that improve reliability and strengthen compliance readiness.

Additionally, RoviSys offers dedicated validation services, including commissioning, qualification, and compliance documentation, delivered as standalone engagements or alongside facilities integration projects. These services align with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences environments. Supported by regional and local validation teams, RoviSys combines deep automation expertise with proven validation methodologies to reduce risk, ensure regulatory readiness, and maintain operational efficiency across systems, processes, and facilities.

