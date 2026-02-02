RoviSys Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Growth on the West Coast

AURORA, Ohio, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading global provider of manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, and information management, is pleased to announce the promotions of Sean Galligan to Regional Vice President, West Coast, and Katie Dougherty to West Coast Regional Life Sciences Director. These leadership appointments reflect continued investment and a commitment to strategic, regionally focused growth.

Sean Galligan is promoted to Regional Vice President, West Coast, where he will lead regional strategy, business development, and operational execution. In this role, Galligan will focus on expanding client partnerships, strengthening operational excellence, and building high-performing regional teams to support customers locally.

"Sean is a respected leader with a proven record of driving business growth and operational excellence, while fostering the development of those around him," said Matt Cingcade, President, RoviSys. "Over the past several years, his leadership has been instrumental in advancing our broader West Coast regional strategy."

The RoviSys footprint has expanded significantly in recent years in California. The company established an office in Thousand Oaks in 2020, followed by the opening of a Carlsbad office in 2023. These locations enable RoviSys to better serve customers across Southern California while supporting continued growth in regulated and high-tech industries.

In addition, Katie Dougherty has been promoted to West Coast Regional Life Sciences Director, expanding her leadership role as she helps shape growth strategies, customer partnerships, and delivery excellence across the region.

"For nearly a decade, Katie has set the standard for quality and excellence in serving our Life Sciences customers across California," noted Sean Galligan, Regional VP, RoviSys. "Katie's leadership and dedication have been pivotal in establishing RoviSys as a trusted partner to leading organizations throughout the region. With her proven track record and deep industry expertise, Katie is exceptionally well-positioned to lead our continued growth and innovation as our new West Coast Life Sciences Director."

Looking ahead, RoviSys anticipates continued expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area. The company remains focused on building strong regional teams and local expertise to support customers more effectively, while maintaining its commitment to engineering excellence, long-term partnerships, and scalable growth across the West Coast.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across The Americas, Asia-Pacific & Europe, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Automotive, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.

SOURCE RoviSys