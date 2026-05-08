RoviSys Expands Leadership Team to Support Continued Growth in Life Sciences and Midwest U.S. Operations

AURORA, Ohio, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoviSys, a leading global provider of manufacturing automation solutions, building automation solutions, control systems integration, and information management, is pleased to announce the promotions of George Calvin, Andrew Coburn, and Mike Barwacz to key leadership roles supporting the company's continued growth.

These strategic appointments reflect a continued commitment to the Life Sciences market, one of the company's most important and fastest-growing sectors, while also strengthening leadership across the Midwest region.

Life Sciences has been a driving force behind RoviSys growth, helping expand the company's presence in key markets around the world and showcasing the power of proven solutions, vendor independence, and a commitment to customer-first relationships. As customer needs and market opportunities continue to evolve, RoviSys is entering its next phase of Life Sciences leadership with a focus on global growth, market share, and pipeline development.

Effective immediately, George Calvin has been promoted to Global Director of Life Sciences. George began his career in the Life Sciences industry and has been instrumental in growing and establishing RoviSys as a leading system integration organization across Research Triangle Park and the broader Southeast United States. Under his leadership, the team has strengthened its market presence, delivered high-impact solutions, and built lasting relationships with some of the industry's most recognized organizations.

In his new role, George will lead the global Life Sciences strategy, focusing on market expansion, client success, strategic partnerships, and enabling RoviSys capabilities in emerging regions. He will also strengthen the company's position as a trusted consultant and partner, translating market needs into winning go-to-market strategies and innovative solutions.

Stepping into George's previous role as Southeast Regional Director of Life Sciences is Andrew Coburn.

Andrew joined RoviSys in 2023, bringing a decade of experience in the automation industry. He quickly established himself as a strong leader in the Life Sciences division, capitalizing on the rapid growth opportunities across the Southeast. Leveraging his extensive industrial IT/OT expertise, Andrew expanded key client relationships and shaped delivery excellence across the region. His focus in this new role is on capturing regional investment opportunities and expanding RoviSys service offerings.

Additionally, RoviSys Midwest regional operations are well-positioned for 2026 and beyond, with strong momentum and opportunities for growth and expansion into additional markets. To support this growth and maintain regional focus, Mike Barwacz will pivot his leadership responsibilities to oversee RoviSys Midwest Operations, effective immediately. Mike will lead existing Midwest offices while driving efforts to evaluate and expand into new markets across the region. He brings a proven track record of leadership and execution that has delivered both client success and regional growth, most recently playing a key role in strengthening relationships with major Life Sciences customers and expanding RoviSys presence in greater Indianapolis.

"We are incredibly excited about these promotions. They represent RoviSys' ability to scale our organization, adapting our organizational structure and leadership team to support a continuing growth minded focus" said co-President Matt Knott. "George, Andrew, and Mike have each demonstrated exceptional ability in their leadership to date and we are excited for the positive impact they will make in these new roles" said co-President Matt Cingcade.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the company supports digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing initiatives.

Industries served include Life Sciences, Chemical, Petrochemical, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace, and Semiconductor.

SOURCE RoviSys