Rowan Raises $3.3M in Seed Funding to Modernize Small Business Succession with AI

Funding will accelerate development of AI-powered tools and expand expert-guided support for business owners preparing for transition

CHICAGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan, the AI-powered platform reimagining small business succession, announced it has secured $3.3 million in seed funding. The round was led by global trading firm DRW, with additional investment from Motivate Ventures, Mercury Fund, and angel investor Eddie Lou. The funding will support Rowan's growing suite of proprietary AI tools to improve succession readiness and outcomes, as well as team expansion and scaling.

"Millions of small business owners spend their lives building incredible companies, yet when it comes time to step away there's rarely a clear path," said Co-Founder and CEO Steven Glod. "Rowan exists to change that. This funding allows us to build the tools, the team, and the infrastructure needed to help owners protect their legacy and transition their businesses on their own terms."

Rowan blends hands-on expert guidance with advanced AI tools to support the full succession journey. The platform gives small business owners access to Fortune 500 capabilities, while creating a structured and transparent transition process for both buyers and sellers.

"A wave of small businesses is coming to market as owners reach retirement age, which is making the marketplace a lot more crowded," said Co-Founder Christopher Weaver. "At the same time, buyers are getting more sophisticated and expectations keep rising. The gap between what sellers are prepared for and what the market expects has never been bigger."

Rowan closes that gap by helping small business owners:

Deploy AI to empower teams and reduce owner reliance.

Organize financials.

Document and modernize operations.

Improve cash flow and predictability.

Attract the right qualified buyers.

As the small business succession crisis grows, Rowan is positioned to be a critical partner for owners navigating one of the most consequential moments in their professional lives. Rowan ensures every transition protects a founder's life's work, preserves legacy, and empowers the next generation of leadership to carry it forward.

Rowan combines advanced AI systems with steady, human guidance to transform owner-run companies into buyer-ready businesses. Through its proprietary platform and dedicated Guides, Rowan organizes financials, structures clean data, documents processes, strengthens cash flow, and connects aligned buyers and sellers, helping owners unlock the full value of what they've built.

Learn more at https://www.trustrowan.com/

SOURCE Rowan