Unlocking Millions at Exit: The Rowan Difference in Small Business Sales

Rowan combines AI and human guidance to prepare businesses for successful transitions

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan, an AI-driven platform modernizing small business succession, is helping founders achieve stronger, more competitive outcomes, including multimillion-dollar valuation gains. Rowan's guidance has increased client business valuations by more than 30% on average, illustrating the impact of what the company calls "The Rowan Difference."

For decades, small business owners have relied on traditional brokerage models that often prioritize volume over strategy, frequently leaving value unrealized. Rowan is challenging that status quo by combining advanced technology with hands-on advisory to ensure businesses are not just brought to market, but strategically positioned to command greater interest and stronger offers.

Across multiple engagements, Rowan has helped transform outcomes for business owners navigating the sale process. Rowan clients have seen their valuations doubled, unlocked millions in incremental value at exit, and gone from struggling to attract buyer interest to generating numerous competing offers.

"At its core, this is about giving small business owners leverage," said Rowan Co-Founder and CEO Steven Glod. "The difference comes from how early we engage, how deeply we analyze the business, and how intentionally we position it in the market."

For founders, the impact extends beyond the transaction itself. As one business owner shared, "Working with Rowan has made all the difference. For the first time, I feel confident that my business and team have a future that doesn't rely on me."

Rowan's approach transforms small businesses into buyer-ready companies. By combining advanced AI systems with dedicated human guidance, Rowan helps business owners clean-up financial reporting, collect key operating data, prepare necessary documentation, and attract the most qualified buyers. This structured, transparent process enables owners to unlock the full value of what they've built while positioning their businesses for a smooth, competitive transition.

As more owners approach succession in an increasingly competitive market, Rowan continues to demonstrate that better preparation and smarter positioning can materially change outcomes—defining what it means to achieve "The Rowan Difference."

Learn more at https://www.trustrowan.com/

SOURCE Rowan