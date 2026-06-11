ROX CAPITAL PARTNERS ACQUIRES INTERSTATE THREADED PRODUCTS

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rox Capital Partners ("Rox"), a Texas-based private equity firm focused on building and scaling lower middle-market businesses, today announced the acquisition of Interstate Threaded Products ("ITP"), a leading manufacturer of specialty threaded fasteners serving critical industrial end markets across North America. The acquisition represents the launch of Rox's industrial fastener platform, which the firm intends to expand through a combination of organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Interstate Threaded Products has built a reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality threaded fasteners for customers operating in infrastructure, power generation, construction, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, agriculture, and other mission-critical industries. Since its founding in 1973, the company has established itself as a dependable partner known for quality, responsiveness, and manufacturing expertise.

"We are excited to partner with Rick Stone and the entire Interstate Threaded Products team," said Mark Sparrow, Managing Partner of Rox Capital Partners. "ITP has built an outstanding reputation over more than five decades by delivering exceptional products and service to its customers. The company's strong market position, loyal customer relationships, and commitment to operational excellence make it an ideal fit for Rox. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue to invest in growth, expand capabilities, and strengthen their position as a leader in the specialty fastener industry."

Rick Stone will continue to serve as President of Interstate Threaded Products and will lead the company through its next phase of growth.

"Finding the right partner was critical to us," said Rick Stone, President of Interstate Threaded Products. "Rox understands our business, respects the culture we have built, and shares our long-term vision for the company. Their operational experience and growth-oriented approach make them an excellent partner for our employees, customers, and suppliers. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and confident that together we can continue building on Interstate's strong foundation."

Rox plans to support Interstate Threaded Products through investments in people, operational capabilities, and strategic growth initiatives while maintaining the company's commitment to quality, service, and customer relationships.

Transaction terms were not disclosed.

About Rox Capital Partners

Rox Capital Partners is a Texas-based private equity firm focused on partnering with founders, families, and management teams to build industry-leading businesses. Founded in 2017, Rox specializes in the distribution, manufacturing, industrial, and healthcare sectors. The firm works collaboratively with management teams to drive operational excellence, accelerate growth, and create long-term value.

For more information, visit https://www.roxcp.com.

About Interstate Threaded Products

Interstate Threaded Products is a leading manufacturer of specialty threaded fasteners serving a diverse range of industrial end markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of threaded products and custom fastening solutions for customers across North America. Since 1973, Interstate has been committed to delivering quality products, dependable service, and industry-leading expertise.

For more information, visit https://www.interstatethreadedproducts.com.

SOURCE Rox Capital Partners