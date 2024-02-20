Royal Brunei Airlines Orders Four Boeing 787 Dreamliners

- National flag carrier to add 787-9s to its fleet as regional travel demand grows

- Southeast Asia's first 787 operator continues commitment to world-class travel experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Royal Brunei Airlines today announced the airline's purchase of four 787 Dreamliners to renew its widebody fleet. Royal Brunei Airlines' selection of the 787-9 supports the airline's long-term growth strategy, sustainability goals and focus on passenger comfort.

"The forthcoming arrival of the 787-9 Dreamliner symbolizes a bold step forward in our ongoing journey toward innovation and excellence," said Sabirin bin Haji Abdul Hamid, CEO of Royal Brunei Airlines. "Royal Brunei Airlines has been operating the 787-8 for the last 10 years and this order will ensure we continue with a product that our customers have come to enjoy. In our constant effort to offer unparalleled service matched with the highest safety standards to our guests, the new fleet will allow us the potential to tap into new growth areas, strengthening our market appeal and enabling us to provide a superior travel experience to our guests."

Royal Brunei Airlines was the first Southeast Asian carrier to fly the 787 Dreamliner over a decade ago. With this 787-9 order, which was finalized in February and will be posted on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries, the airline can fly more passengers and cargo farther while operating more efficiently.

"By renewing its investment in the 787 Dreamliner, Royal Brunei Airlines will continue to connect Brunei with the world while offering the carrier's signature service and comfort to passengers," said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. "The 787-9 will deliver the versatility, efficiency and range that Royal Brunei Airlines desires to pursue increasing air travel and tourism opportunities."

Royal Brunei Airlines currently operates five 787-8s, serving destinations in Asia, Australia, the Middle East and the United Kingdom. The 787-9, which can carry nearly 20% more passengers than the 787-8 and fly 14,010 km (7,565 nautical miles), will support the carrier's growing capacity needs on these medium- and long-haul routes.

Boeing's 2023 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts 6.9% annual fleet growth and nearly 4,300 airplanes will be delivered in Southeast Asia over the next 20 years. Royal Brunei Airlines' latest 787 order highlights growing widebody demand in Southeast Asia.

Enhanced comfort features of the 787 family include air that is more humid and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude, as well as technology that counters turbulence. The 787 Dreamliner family also reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

Boeing, Thai Airways Announce Order for 45 787 Dreamliners to Grow Fleet and Network

