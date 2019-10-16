Royal Canadian Mint's tri-metal token wins International Association of Currency Affairs' 2019 Excellence in Currency Award for Best new coin product, feature or distribution innovation

OTTAWA, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that its advanced tri-metal coin technology won global currency industry recognition by being crowned the Best new coin product, feature or distribution innovation of the International Association of Currency Affairs' (IACA) 2019 Excellence in Currency Awards for Coins. This award was officially announced on October 15, 2019 at the Coin Conference in Rome, Italy.

"The Mint is proud that our innovations continue to receive world-wide recognition from the International Association of Currency Affairs and our industry peers," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are excited to add our award-winning

tri-metal coin technology to the long list of coin solutions offered to our international customers."

The tri-metal token consists of a brass plated steel ring, with an inner core of nickel plated steel and copper-plated steel on the opposite side. With a complex arrangement of multiple materials, this token combines the most advanced overt and covert security features, including differentiated electromagnetic signatures in vending equipment.

Images of this award-winning innovation can be found here.

The Mint is also proud to have manufactured the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's 2018 coloured Armistice Day circulation coin, which won awards in the Best New Commemorative Circulating or Test Coin at Face Value and Best Circulating Coin Public Education Program, Website, or App categories.

The Excellence in Currency Awards awards were introduced by IACA in 2007 to promote and recognise excellence in currency issue, production, processing, management and distribution. The Mint is proud to have been recognized through several previous Excellence in Currency awards:

the Canada 150 commemorative circulation coin program in the Best New Communications Program category (2017)

150 commemorative circulation coin program in the category (2017) joint recognition with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for New Zealand's 50-cent Anzac 100 th anniversary coloured circulation coin, in the Best New Commemorative or Test Circulating Coin category (2015);

for 100 anniversary coloured circulation coin, in the category (2015); the multi-ply plated steel $1 and $2 circulation coins with advanced security features, introduced in 2012, in the Best New Coin Innovation category (2013);

and circulation coins with advanced security features, introduced in 2012, in the category (2013); the Vancouver 2010 Winter Games commemorative circulation coin program in the Best New Coins Series category (2011); and

2010 Winter Games commemorative circulation coin program in the category (2011); and the 2006 25-cent Pink Ribbon circulation coin in the Best New Coin category (2007).

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About IACA

Working hand in hand with the public and private sector, IACA's goal is to provide an international exchange for consultation and collaboration on matters of interest to stakeholders in the cash payments cycle and to give back to the industry through the benefits provided from our various project work, programs and information resources. Member companies include all stakeholders in the cash payments cycle, including: central banks; currency issuing authorities; ministries of finance; state and commerical printworks; state and commercial mints; cash management companies; currency industry suppliers and cash handling suppliers.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

Related Links

https://www.mint.ca/

