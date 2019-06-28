Royal Canin Kicks-Off Annual 'Take Your Cat To The Vet' Campaign At CatCon

ST. CHARLES, Mo. and LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Half of all cats in the United States don't receive regular veterinary care. Royal Canin®, a leading global pet health nutrition company, wants to change that with its annual Take Your Cat to the Vet (#Cat2Vet) campaign, which aims to improve the healthcare of cats across the country by encouraging owners to schedule regular veterinary checkups for their feline companions.

"In a recent survey we conducted, cat owners told us that if the experience of getting cats to the vet and the actual clinic visit were less stressful, they would be more likely to take their cat to the vet on a regular basis," said Dr. Brent Mayabb, Chief Veterinary Officer at Royal Canin USA. "We are proud to continue our #Cat2Vet campaign to help cat owners overcome the barriers and difficulties of getting their cats to the vet because regular feline veterinary care is crucial for the long-term health and happiness of cats."

This year, the campaign will launch at CatCon, the world's largest cat-focused event, with a pop-up mock veterinary clinic designed with feline-friendly features, including a dedicated cat lounge area and calming tools like Feliway pheromone wipes to showcase how many veterinary clinics are going the extra mile to create a welcoming, cat-friendly environment – for both cats and their cat owners.

Dr. Natalie Marks, medical director of Blum Animal Hospital, along with other veterinarians and industry experts, will be available throughout the weekend to meet with cat owners to answer cat-health questions, share valuable tips and tricks on how to create a positive at-home environment for their cats that will help make the 'trip to the vet' a success, and showcase how veterinary clinics are taking extra steps to make the in-clinic experience for cats and their owners as stress-free as possible.

"We recognize that as an industry, there are many feline family members that we may never see because we have not given pet parents the right tools needed to see the veterinarian without stress or struggle," said Dr. Marks. "That's why I'm very excited to be at CatCon 2019 as part of Royal Canin's #Cat2Vet campaign, which will help pet parents partner with veterinarians to provide the best physical and emotional well-being for their feline family."

In addition, Royal Canin is recruiting cat-loving individuals to get involved in the campaign as "AdvoCAT" ambassadors. Selected AdvoCATs will receive an exclusive kit of specially-curated cat supplies to help make the trip to the vet for their cat a success, as well as a campaign t-shirt, and wet and dry food samples from Royal Canin's cat health nutrition portfolio. Interested parties can visit Royal Canin's booth (#1309 in Hall C) to learn more, or can visit www.royalcanin.com/cat2vet to sign-up.

Additional details about the #Cat2Vet campaign will be released in the coming weeks. Follow www.instagram.com/RoyalCaninUS for campaign updates, exclusive cat health content, and more.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

