ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA NAMES STANLEY BROWNING GENERAL MANAGER, PET SPECIALTY RETAIL AND OMINICHANNEL BUSINESS UNIT FOR ROYAL CANIN NORTH AMERICA

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is pleased to announce Stanley Browning as the General Manager of the U.S. Pet Specialty Retail and Omnichannel (PSRO) Business Unit for Royal Canin North America, effective September 9, 2024. He will serve as a member of the Royal Canin North America Leadership Team.

Stan joined Royal Canin in 2013, serving in various roles across Asia, most recently as the General Manager for Royal Canin Korea. Prior to leading the Korean market, he was the Market Head in Taiwan and General Manager for the Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau cluster.

Stan began his career in his hometown of Johannesburg, South Africa as a veterinary surgeon, before managing clinics in Hong Kong. He later held management consulting and leadership roles on the manufacturing end of the value chain.

Known for his passion to mentor others, Stan is the consummate leader with a team-first mentality. He previously started several mentoring centers in Asia, where he leveraged his skills to assist underprivileged youth helping them gain the professional skills needed to start early careers. In a business setting and his new role, Stan's focus and commitment to talent development will allow his team to continue learning and growing while helping to foster even stronger relationships with their customers.

"Stan is no stranger to transformation and is joining the Royal Canin North America team at an incredible time to make a huge impact for our customers as we collectively work to create A Better World for Pets," said Daryn Brown, Regional President Royal Canin North America. "His global lens and expertise in animal health are true assets as we work to mutually make a positive impact with our customers."

In his new role, Stan will be responsible for leading the PSRO team by working to provide the strategic direction and lead stellar performance across our PSRO channel in the United States. His team will continue building customer relationships and supporting quality growth through mutual benefits – all in service of cats and dogs.

Stan shared, "I am honored to lead the Pet Specialty Retail and Omnichannel team for Royal Canin North America. My passion for pets and the role they play in our lives began at a young age and continues to motivate me to make a meaningful impact on the health of both people and pets. By leveraging my experiences along with the tremendous accomplishments of this team, I truly believe that the opportunities are endless for what we can and will achieve across North America."

Stan has a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) from the University of Pretoria and an MBA from INSEAD. He will be based out of Newark, NJ, where he now resides with his wife, two children and their Ragdoll cat.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated, is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at Royal Canin - Home | Facebook.

