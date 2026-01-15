The pet nutrition brand is shaping the future of therapeutic nutrition through glycemic support and innovative veterinary offerings

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Canin, a global leader in pet health nutrition and one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated, is at the forefront of therapeutic nutrition and veterinary industry support. At the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2026, the world's largest veterinary expo, the pet nutrition brand will preview its upcoming therapeutic innovations, prioritizing science-based nutrition and evolving dietary offerings.

Royal Canin Previews Upcoming Therapeutic Innovations at VMX 2026

Royal Canin will introduce GLYCOADVANCED™, a feline diet formulated with an increased nutrient-to-calorie ratio and designed to enable safe caloric restriction in overweight diabetic cats. Available in dry and wet diet offerings, GLYCOADVANCED™ is formulated to support vitality, healthy blood glucose levels and a healthy body weight, which are factors that can positively impact the quality of life. Weight reduction with a veterinary diet is a key part of management for overweight diabetic cats, helping to improve blood sugar levels and their general health and wellbeing.1,2

Additionally, the brand's newly launched home care kits offer comprehensive nutritional solutions designed to support pets following diagnoses related to dermatology, gastrointestinal, and urinary conditions with a sampling of the diets for those conditions. These kits not only help ensure recommendation compliance but also effectively bridge the transition between diagnosis and subscription services. Additionally, they serve as an educational tool to empower pet owners with a deeper understanding of the critical benefits of nutrition compliance, enhancing pet health outcomes.

VMX attendees can also visit the Royal Canin booth for an initial look at Royal Canin Veterinary Fresh Nutrition launching later in 2026, offering a variety of therapeutic offerings including those for gastrointestinal and dermatology conditions. Royal Canin's Veterinary Fresh Nutrition diets were created through pet first principles, delivering precise nutrition, formulated by board certified veterinary nutritionists and backed by world class science. The gently cooked format delivers nutritional solutions beyond current wet and dry formulas to meet the needs of more cats and dogs.

"VMX sets the tone for the year as we continue to support and empower veterinary professionals through the impact of therapeutic nutrition," said Dr. Todd East, director of veterinary affairs, Royal Canin North America. "From our dietary offerings to our ongoing support of learning and development for veterinarians and veterinary technicians, 2026 will continue to be a year of innovation for Royal Canin and commitment to the veterinary industry."

For more on Royal Canin's presence at VMX, visit https://my.royalcanin.com/events/vmx and stop by Booth 3317 to learn more about these new offerings.

1. Rand J, Gottlieb SA. Feline diabetes mellitus. Textbook of Veterinary Internal

Medicine. 8th ed. Ettinger SJ, Feldman EC, Côté E. eds. St. Louis, MO, Elsevier. 2017;1781–1795

2. Jørgensen FK, Mohanty A, Kieler IN, et al. Twelve week controlled caloric restriction with a purpose formulated diabetic weight loss diet increases achievement of diabetic remission in overweight diabetic cats: An international multicenter prospective, randomized clinical trial. 2025. Abstract presented at the 35th ECVIM-CA Congress, 18–20 September 2025, Maastricht, Netherlands.

About ROYAL CANIN®:

ROYAL CANIN® is part of the Royal Canin Division in the Mars, Incorporated group, and a global leader in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs fulfilling its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, ROYAL CANIN® designs precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs available at pet specialty retailers and veterinary practices worldwide.

Over the years, ROYAL CANIN® has pushed the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals, including breeders and veterinarians. Its unique business approach puts the nutritional requirements of cats and dogs at the heart of innovation. Pet's age, lifestyle, size, breed, and sensitivities are studied through science and observation to produce diets that meet their specific needs.

ROYAL CANIN® generates value not only for pets, but also for people and the planet. This means being mutually beneficial to the ecosystem, empowering Associates, building enduring relationships with stakeholders, and always thinking about how to ensure a viable future for generations to come.

To learn more about ROYAL CANIN®, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

About MARS, INCORPORATED:

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As an approximately $55bn, family-owned business with 150,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. For more information about Mars, please visit https://www.mars.com/. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Royal Canin