Royal Caribbean Marks 2021 Return To Caribbean With Cruises From The Bahamas

MIAMI, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, travelers can trade in virtual travel experiences for their long-awaited vacations and cruise in The Bahamas and Mexico with Royal Caribbean International. The global cruise line has announced a summer lineup of 7-night cruises on board Adventure of the Seas, setting sail this June from new homeport Nassau, The Bahamas. Vacationers now have the chance to island-hop and relish the adventures they have missed, including the first series of two back-to-back days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's game-changing private island destination in The Bahamas, and quality time exploring Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico.

Royal Caribbean marks its 2021 return to the Caribbean with cruises from The Bahamas. Adventure of the Seas sets sail June 2021 on 7-night sailings from Nassau, The Bahamas, offering two back-to-back days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island destination in The Bahamas; and visits to Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas and Cozumel, Mexico. The new itineraries will sail with fully vaccinated crew and adult guests as well as those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

Travelers looking ahead to their summer vacations can book their roundtrip cruise as soon as Wednesday, March 24 and set sail starting June 12. The new itineraries departing through August, which will sail with vaccinated crew, will be available to adult guests who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those under the age of 18 with negative test results.

"We are excited to get back to delivering memorable vacations in the Caribbean, gradually and safely. The vaccines are clearly a game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice. As we move forward, we expect this requirement and other measures will inevitably evolve over time," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "The opportunity to homeport in The Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation have been to us for more than 50 years. We are grateful for the confidence that they have in us and our commitment to a healthy and happy return to sailing."

Itinerary Highlights

The sun-soaked shores of Perfect Day at CocoCay, Grand Bahama Island and Cozumel beckon.

Royal Caribbean's limited summer series with Adventure offers guests the unique opportunity to spend two consecutive days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, where all staff will be fully vaccinated. With double the time to enjoy the island's ultimate combination of thrills and ways to chill, by day, travelers can hit the tallest waterslide in North America among Thrill Waterpark's 13 jaw-dropping waterslides; Up, Up & Away, the helium balloon that floats up to 450 feet in the air; and the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas at Coco Beach Club . And as the sun sets, they can unwind with a cocktail in hand on Chill Island's tranquil beaches or at the largest freshwater pool in the Caribbean , Oasis Lagoon .

"As we anticipate a promising return to a vibrant tourism industry, news that the cruise industry is going to begin homeporting in The Bahamas is exciting. Hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of passengers will experience Nassau or Grand Bahama in ways they never had the opportunity to before," said the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas. "I am especially pleased that Royal Caribbean, with whom we have had a long and mutually beneficial relationship for more than 50 years, selected The Bahamas as a homeport when sailing resumes. This is truly a new day for tourism. It should inspire many small- to medium-sized businesses, tour operators, taxi drivers, restaurants and retailers to prepare for brighter days ahead, the best we have ever had."

Experiences in Store on Adventure of the Seas

Adventure, primed for the memory-making Royal Caribbean is known for, offers guests a host of experiences for smooth sailing from one island to the next. From The Perfect Storm, dual-racer waterslides Cyclone and Typhoon, and the signature FlowRider surf simulator, to kids aqua park Splashaway Bay, thrills of all kinds are on deck.

Add to that the variety of entertainment and dining venues, such as Izumi, known for its menu of fresh sushi and sashimi; the cruise line's popular steakhouse, Chops Grille; and Latin-inspired lounge Boleros, there are adventures for all ages and every member of the family on board.

"Royal Caribbean has long been a valued partner to The Bahamas, and we are thrilled to work with them on making Nassau their newest homeport," said Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Honorable Dionisio D'Aguilar. "Cruising is a vital part of The Bahamas' economy and having Royal Caribbean and their guests return to our shores will contribute greatly to restoring and reactivating tourism. We have been preparing diligently for the last many months to ensure an experience that is equally safe and enjoyable. We are confident that cruise goers will receive the warm, friendly hospitality The Bahamas is famous for. We cannot wait to remind guests that it is still Better in The Bahamas."

Vacationers can rest assured their well-being and that of the crew members and communities visited are Royal Caribbean's top priorities. Details on additional health and safety measures to be implemented by Royal Caribbean will be announced at a later date. The cruise line's comprehensive, multilayered health and safety measures to come leverage expert guidance from the Healthy Sail Panel, Royal Caribbean Group's Head of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer and local government and health authorities.

In addition, vacationers must meet the travel requirements of The Bahamas. This may include receiving a negative PCR test result before their arrival, testing upon arrival into the country and filling out appropriate entry forms. The most up-to-date policies can be found at The Bahamas website.

Royal Caribbean's new 7-night summer itineraries continue the cruise line's measured and safe return to cruising the world once again, following months of successful sailings with Quantum of the Seas in Singapore and the recent announcement of the highly anticipated Odyssey of the Seas to cruise from Haifa, Israel. For more information on Adventure's limited series of summer cruises, click here.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel featuring the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to more than 270 destinations in 72 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 18 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

Royal Caribbean International is applying the recommendations of its Healthy Sail Panel of public health and scientific experts to provide a safer and healthier cruise vacation on all of its sailings. Health and safety protocols, regional travel restrictions and clearance to visit ports of call, are subject to change based on ongoing evaluation, public health standards, and government requirements. U.S. cruises and guests: For more information on the latest health and travel alerts, U.S. government travel advisories, please visit www.royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates or consult travel advisories, warnings or recommendations relating to cruise travel on applicable government websites.

