ROYAL CARIBBEAN OPENS NEW CARIBBEAN ADVENTURES FOR 2027-28

The year-round lineup from Florida includes visits to top-rated destinations on Star and Harmony of the Seas, plus Oasis Class game-changing ships sailing short getaways

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-seekers have new ways to visit the Caribbean all year long with Royal Caribbean's next-level lineup of 2027-28 vacations to tropical destinations. Starting April 2027, vacationers can choose from a lineup of 2- to 8-night Caribbean getaways, including 7-night adventures on the show-stopping Star of the Seas and amplified Harmony of the Seas from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and Oasis Class short getaways on Utopia from Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Wonder of the Seas from Miami. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book the highly anticipated vacations now on Royal Caribbean's website ahead of the official opening on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

Royal Caribbean’s newest icon of vacations, Star of the Seas, will deliver 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean adventures from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, with stops to Royal Caribbean’s top-rated destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Travelers are in for year-round island hopping throughout the Caribbean and The Bahamas from three Florida homeports in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Miami and Tampa. The lineup is bolder than ever with Royal Caribbean's grand return to the stunning Samaná, Dominican Republic, where show-stopping ships will take travelers on adventures like taking in breathtaking views, lounging on white sands or exploring lush jungles. Plus, vacationers can create their ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, and Royal Beach Club Cozumel in Mexico, along with Royal Caribbean's top-rated destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. The adventures are all part of Royal Caribbean's expanding collection of ultimate destinations featuring the highly anticipated Perfect Day Mexico – set to debut in late 2027, with an exact opening date to be revealed in 2026.

Year-Round Adventures

From Port Canaveral (Orlando)

Star of the Seas – The world's best family vacation returns to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with year-round 7-night getaways from Port Canaveral (Orlando). Star will bring travelers to a variety of hotspots, including bold new adventures to Samaná to enjoy hiking through waterfalls, whale watching and more. Plus, vacationers sailing to Mexico can experience their ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Cozumel , debuting in 2026. The Icon Class ship combines the best of every vacation with more than 40 ways to dine and drink , entertainment like "Back to the Future: The Musical," the largest waterpark at sea and more.



The world's best family vacation returns to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with year-round from Port Canaveral (Orlando). will bring travelers to a variety of hotspots, including to enjoy hiking through waterfalls, whale watching and more. Plus, vacationers sailing to Mexico can experience their ultimate beach day at , debuting in 2026. The Icon Class ship combines the best of every vacation with , entertainment like the and more. Utopia of the Seas – Delivering weekend energy all year long, the ultimate short getaway is back with 3- and 4-night vacations , visiting the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay and the all-inclusive Royal Beach Club Paradise Island , available with a day pass. On Utopia , there are more than 40 ways to dine, drink and party , more pools than days to count, and thrills like the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide.



Delivering weekend energy all year long, the ultimate short getaway is back with , visiting the award-winning and the all-inclusive , available with a day pass. On , there are , more pools than days to count, and thrills like the Harmony of the Seas – Following its 2026 amplification, the reimagined Harmony will call Port Canaveral (Orlando) home with 7-night adventures to destinations like Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Adventurers can also visit the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay or have their best beach day yet at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island or Cozumel. On deck, vacationers can relax at the new Caribbean-inspired pool deck, sip on tropical drinks at the new The Lime & Coconut, and dive into bold bites at more than 20 spots.

From Miami, Florida

Wonder of the Seas – From Miami, vacationers can choose between 3- and 4-night getaways on Wonder to The Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay. In Nassau, vacationers can purchase day passes to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening December 2025. In between it all, Wonder delivers epic thrills like the Ultimate Abyss, bold bites at favorites like The Mason Jar, next-level play for all ages and more.

From Tampa, Florida

Radiance of the Seas – Radiance makes its way to Tampa for a combination of 4-, 5-, 6- and 8-night Western Caribbean vacations and take adventures to Mexico to the next level with visits to Royal Beach Club Cozumel. The memory-making continues on board with a rock-climbing wall, poolside movie nights under the stars and a variety of dining spots.

More information on the new and upcoming adventures can be found on Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com . For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com , call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

SOURCE Royal Caribbean International