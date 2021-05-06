Royal Dutch Nedschroef to Save Costs, Reduce Risks and Increase Productivity with the Infor Cloud

UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Nedschroef, a specialist in the manufacture of fasteners, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Automotive to help modernize its business operations to save costs and increase efficiency.

Nedschroef is undergoing an enormous transformation. The company, founded in 1894, has evolved in several areas, from a cluster of autonomous organizations to a single entity consisting of various business units. The final step was the introduction of "one way of working," supported by a modern and integrated ERP system. This evolution requires a renewed digital strategy that fits this new business model. Within this strategy, the entire ecosystem is integrated — from internal processes, such as machines, to external processes, such as supply chain systems. Nedschroef needed a technology partner with standardized solutions and knowledge of the automotive industry.

The software supplier selection process started in 2018. Nedschroef researched the ERP market together with analyst firm Gartner, and multi-disciplinary teams were set up internally. Each team had a different focus with the common goal of making Nedschroef future-proof. Nedschroef was already using Infor XPPS enterprise resource planning software and issued a request for proposal (RFP) to update its ERP system. After a thorough evaluation of several potential suppliers, Infor was selected because of its combination of industry-specific knowledge and a system that showed how it could contribute immediately to Nedschroef's operational needs and ambitions. Also important for the decision was that the integrated platform would meet the requirements specific to the automotive and manufacturing industry.

"The fact that we had previous experience with Infor was irrelevant to the selection process; it was by no means a foregone conclusion," says Joris Te Molder, CIO and IT director at Nedschroef. "We chose them because they came up with the right people and demonstrably appropriate solutions. Ultimately, all multi-disciplinary teams unanimously agreed that Infor CloudSuite Automotive was the right solution."

Implementation is step by step and is carried out in collaboration with Infor partner Merino Consulting Services. The solution has already been implemented and is operational for two Nedschroef sites in Barcelona and Schrozberg, Germany. Rollout for the remaining sites is planned for 2021 to 2024. With the implementation of Infor CloudSuite Automotive, Nedschroef now has the potential to save costs, reduce risks and greatly increase productivity in quality and quantity.

"Infor, Nedschroef and Merino form a unit in good and bad times," says Te Molder. "Whether on a Sunday evening or a Tuesday morning, the team was there for us at any time. Although we are only at the beginning of the implementation, we look forward to continuing the journey together with them."

"We are very proud to provide an innovative company like Nedschroef with the Infor platform, allowing the organization to fully focus on offering parts for cars, aircraft, and machines. This is the example of a frontrunner in the industry that, thanks to the standardization and modernization of its processes, takes the entire organization to a higher level," says Kees van den Houten, VP & managing director of Infor Benelux. "Infor CloudSuite Automotive is focused on the automotive industry and designed to optimize operations within this sector. The multi-tenant cloud solution working on AWS provides an integral link between all systems, which will help increase productivity within Nedschroef whilst reducing the total cost of ownership and helping adopt innovations faster. The software package also provides insights into the supply chain and detailed tools for tracking transactions."

Infor CloudSuite Automotive is not only designed for the automotive industry, it is also ideally suited for globally acting companies. Thus, the Infor solution offers Nedschroef the opportunity to further develop the areas of IoT (Internet of Things) and machine connectivity as well as to use integrated EDI functions. Another advantage of the Infor multi-tenant cloud is the analysis option with Infor's business intelligence (BI). This helps significantly accelerate decision-making and reporting processes.

