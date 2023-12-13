Royal Joh. Enschedé Announces New Collectible Banknote and Augmented Reality Experience Honoring Football Legend Dennis Bergkamp

News provided by

Authentix, Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 01:00 ET

HAARLEM, Netherlands, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Joh. Enschedé, an Authentix company and world-renowned security printer, in association with The Global Note B.V., announces the launch of the Golden Bergkamp commemorative banknote in honor of football legend Dennis Bergkamp. This collectible note celebrates the legendary goal scored by Bergkamp during the quarter-final match between the Netherlands and Argentina in the 1998 World Cup. 

Continue Reading
New Golden Commemorative Bergkamp Banknote
New Golden Commemorative Bergkamp Banknote

The unique golden laced banknote styled collectible, offered in a limited edition by The Global Note™, contains many unique features including 23 carat gold and sophisticated microtext. The collectible note was designed and printed by Royal Joh. Enschedé, a printer for central bank currency for over 200 years and is only available on www.theglobalnote.com.  For fans and football enthusiasts, a special edition in signature colors for Dutch national teams is also available.

Although not legal tender, it carries most of the security features and printing techniques used in printed currency and creates a gateway to the private world of Dennis Bergkamp.  The collectible note also delivers augmented reality features and proprietary access to the "Dennis Bergkamp Experience" when using the provided mobile app.  This allows users to interact directly with their smartphone to gain a virtual and visual experience where Dennis takes viewers on a personal journey sharing his stories and experiences from his time as a footballer. This limited-edition collector's note comes with a digital twin allowing the owner to 'mint' the note in their digital wallet through the Ciphers.me platform. By owning the digital counterpart in the metaverse noteholders build their collections and trade with others.

"The unveiling of this exclusive commemorative note is a testament to Bergkamp's lasting legacy in sport," said Rob Jansen, Dennis Bergkamp's manager.

Gelmer Leibbrandt, Royal Joh. Enschede's Managing Director, commented, "For over 200 years, we have printed banknotes for central banks worldwide. However, with the Dennis Bergkamp note, we have entered a new chapter by blending the physical craftsmanship required for currency printing with cutting edge digital technology for the collectors and sports enthusiast market. We are extremely proud to produce this unique and rare collectible item."

For more information about Royal Joh. Enschedé, visit: www.joh-enschede.nl
For more information about The Global Note, visit: www.theglobalnote.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298963/RJE_logo_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2298965/Banknote_Image.jpg 

Also from this source

Royal Joh. Enschedé kündigt neue Sammelobjektnote und Augmented-Reality-Erfahrung zu Ehren von Fußballlegende Dennis Bergkamp an

Royal Joh. Enschedé kündigt neue Sammelobjektnote und Augmented-Reality-Erfahrung zu Ehren von Fußballlegende Dennis Bergkamp an

Royal Joh. Enschedé, ein Unternehmen der Authentix Gruppe und weltweit anerkannter Anbieter von Sicherheitsdrucklösungen, meldet in Zusammenarbeit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.