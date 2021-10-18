Royal Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership With Data Media Associates to Deliver Best in Class Print and Mail Delivery Solutions for Royal Customers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health, Inc., a leading self-service healthcare software provider today announced its partnership with Data Media Associates, LLC (DMA), a steadfast partner in revenue cycle management, delivering comprehensive patient statement solutions that facilitate revenue flow.

After seamlessly integrating the statement templating and distribution capabilities of Royal with Data Media's print and mail business, our clients will now have access to the power of Data Media's mail delivery, mail tracking and integration capabilities while maintaining all of the value of Royal's engagement. Through this strategic partnership, Royal's customers will continue to have access to a host of integrated payment capture solutions including, Royal Revenue™ for complete revenue cycle management, RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, authorization and streamlined payment processing, Royal Alerts™ for robust communications and notifications including patient balance reminders, and Royal Statements® for customizable e-statement, pay-by-phone and statement delivery.

"Data Media's advanced technology and reputation for mail quality, speed and client-first culture is a perfect fit within Royal Health's straight through processing care philosophy. After seamlessly integrating the statement templating and distribution capabilities of Royal with Data Media's print and mail business, our clients will now have access to the power of Data Media's mail delivery, mail tracking and integration capabilities while maintaining all of the value of Royal's engagement. The relationship with DMA will strengthen our proven self-service patient, provider and revenue workflow solutions. The emphasis by both organizations on adapting our technologies and leveraging each other's strengths is very exciting and truly positions us to continue supporting our customers in a mission critical way," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Health, Inc. a Royal Solutions Group company.

Through this strategic partnership, Royal's customers will continue to have access to a host of integrated payment capture solutions including, Royal Revenue™ for complete revenue cycle management, RoyalPay® for insurance verification, estimation, authorization and streamlined payment processing, Royal Alerts™ for robust communications and notifications including patient balance reminders, and Royal Statements® for customizable e-statement, pay-by-phone and statement delivery.

"We are very excited about this new partnership," says Cleve Shultz, President of Data Media Associates, LLC "together Data Media and Royal sees tremendous potential in the healthcare arena. Serving clients through partners like Royal Solutions is Data Media's passion."

About Royal Solutions Group

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY with offices in Nashville, TN and Jefferson City, MO, is a leading provider of software and services to the health care industry. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc. its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc. and its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., Royal delivers a seamless suite of solutions that is focused on patient, provider and operational workflows, optimizing engagement in all areas of a patient care cycle.

Visit www.royalsolutionsgroup.com for more information.

About DMA

Data Media Associates (DMA) LLC, founded in 1975, is one of the largest independently owned and operated print and mail businesses. DMA services the medical community across the country with print, mail and electronic delivery services for patient statements, collection letters, paper claims, and special notes. To learn more, visit http://www.dma.us.

Contact:

Royal Sales Engagement

[email protected]

646.405.4878 option 1

SOURCE Royal Solutions Group