RPI Consultants' Yoga Flexible Software Strengthens AP Control with Intelligent Vendor Management

BALTIMORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RPI Consultants has launched Intelligent Vendor Management, a new AI-powered feature for its Yoga for FSM accounts payable (AP) solution, designed to give finance teams greater control, transparency, and auditability over invoice processing.

With AI adoption accelerating across organizations, AP automation has emerged as a leading use case for finance teams. But many AP solutions treat AI as a black box—making decisions that are difficult to explain or audit.

Yoga for FSM Intelligent Vendor Management

Intelligent Vendor Management combines AI document understanding with traditional OCR to identify patterns and build explainable rules that are tested and validated by the system, as opposed to making autonomous guesses. Every piece of extracted invoice data is tied to a specific, explainable rule, giving professionals greater control and visibility.

The new feature addresses one of AP's most persistent challenges: fragmented vendor data. Intelligent Vendor Management automatically detects correlations between inconsistent or duplicate vendor addresses and internal account numbers. It maps organization-specific data, such as account numbers and conflicting shipping addresses, directly to the appropriate company, business unit, and department so invoices reach the right approvers every time.

Designed for complex healthcare ecosystems, Yoga's Intelligent Vendor Management works within existing financial structures and approval workflows directly inside the ERP. AP teams can easily manage rules and override automated decisions when necessary, ensuring automation increases efficiency while remaining accurate.

"The true value of AI in AP is not in its ability to make autonomous guesses, but in its power to help users build more reliable systems," said Chad Tucker, VP Yoga Software. "With Intelligent Vendor Management, we are giving AP teams a deterministic framework that is 100% auditable. We are giving our customers the usefulness of AI, while keeping the control and the rules firmly in the hands of finance professionals."

Intelligent Vendor Management is now included as part of the standard Yoga for FSM offering. The solution streamlines procure-to-pay operations by converting physical invoices into a digital format, automating workflows, and delivering real-time visibility into supplier liabilities across financial and supply management systems.

Yoga's continued product expansion reflects RPI's commitment to delivering practical, responsible innovation that aligns with the evolving needs of modern organizations. To learn more about Yoga for FSM and the new Intelligent Vendor Management feature, visit www.rpic.com/yoga-flexible-software/yoga-for-fsm/.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit www.rpic.com.

